In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 25 November 2020 11:13 pm / 1 comment

Nissan has just revealed an updated version of its Navara-based Terra SUV for the Middle East. Badged as the X-Terra there, it receives a comprehensive redesign that should make its way to ASEAN markets as the eventual facelift for the current model.

On the outside, the X-Terra receives an entirely new front fascia that borrows elements from both the recently-facelifted Navara and the larger Patrol. There’s a much larger V-motion grille, C-shaped LED headlights with quad ice cube-like projectors, an upturned centre air intake and vertical fog light surrounds, plus fake front fender vents.

The revised styling continues at the back, with reshaped taillights and an arch-shaped chrome strip that goes over the badges and the number plate recess. The bumper has also been reprofiled, sporting wider reflectors that are mounted further down. Seven exterior colour options will be available – including this rather fetching Coulis Red – as well as 17- and 18-inch alloy wheel options.

Inside, the changes are even more pronounced, with a whole new dashboard taking centre stage. Drawing plenty of inspiration from newer passenger models like the Leaf, Micra and Almera, it features a strong horizontal design and more upscale-looking switchgear, diverging from its Navara sibling.

The X-Terra also comes with a larger nine-inch touchscreen for the NissanConnect infotainment system – complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility – compared to the Navara’s eight-inch display. However, the seven-inch multi-info display in the instrument cluster is identical to the truck’s. The car is also available with a digital rear-view mirror that uses a camera to provide an unobstructed view of what’s behind.

Other upgrades include Qi wireless charging, a USB-C port, climate controls for each seating row (including dual zones at the front) and a Bose sound system option. As per the Terra, the X-Terra is a three-row SUV with cushy Zero Gravity seats on the first and second row, along with an optional HDMI-equipped 11-inch flip-down monitor and acoustic glass windscreen and side windows for improved refinement.

Unlike the Terra in most other markets, the Middle Eastern X-Terra ditches the usual turbodiesel for a QR25DE 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. Outputs are rated at 165 hp at 6,000 rpm and 241 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Power is sent to either the rear wheels or all four via a seven-speed automatic gearbox, with Nissan claiming a fuel consumption figure of 11.4 km per litre. Expect other markets to feature a newer YS23DDT 2.3 litre twin-turbo diesel, producing 190 PS at 450 Nm. This engine is already offered on the existing Terra in Thailand.

The X-Terra will also be offered with a range of Intelligent Mobility safety systems, including autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert and a 360-degree camera system with Moving Object Detection (MOD). The car will go on sale in the Middle East starting next month, priced from US$27,200 (RM111,100) without VAT.

It may take a while for the ASEAN-market Terra to get the facelift, given that the current model has just received a light model year update in Thailand. The changes include the Navara’s new eight-inch NissanConnect touchscreen and a gloss black grille and centre console, along with an optional Energetic Package that adds a bodykit and a powered tailgate.