In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 20 November 2020 10:23 am / 0 comments

It’s been a very busy year for Nissan, as 2020 has seen the debut of the next-generation X-Trail (or Rogue), along with updates for the Kicks, Navara and March (Micra). That’s not all, as we also welcomed the all-electric Ariya, a preview for the upcoming 400Z (called the Z Proto), a teaser for an all-new Qashqai (Rogue Sport), and even a new company logo.

Before the year draws to a close, the company has another reveal in store for us, and it will be the facelifted Terra. Set to make its debut on November 25, the model is currently being teased in a new video that shows bits of the refreshed exterior.

If you’re not familiar with the Terra, let us give you a brief recap. First unveiled back in February 2018, the Terra is essentially a body-on-frame, three-row SUV based on the Navara, similar to the Toyota Fortuner (based on the Hilux), Isuzu MU-X (based on the D-Max), Ford Everest (based on the Ranger), and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport (based on the Triton).

2018 Nissan Terra (Indonesia market)

In terms of design, the Terra is pretty much identical to the Navara up to the front doors, with everything coming after that being unique to the model. Under the metal, the chassis and suspension are also tuned for better comfort and manoeuvrability.

On paper, the ASEAN-market Terra measures 4,885 mm long, 1,865 mm wide, 1835 mm tall, and packs a wheelbase spanning 2,850 mm. China’s version of the SUV is slightly shorter by three mm and less wide by 15 mm.

For its upcoming facelift, the Terra will receive redesigned headlamps that mimic those on the latest Navara, albeit with a slightly different lighting signature, as seen on the DRL and indicator within the teased cluster. The shadowy frontal shot also suggests a more prominent, larger grille like the pick-up truck, although it might not be a direct carryover.

The video also gives us a good look at the Terra’s new taillight design, which remains a wraparound unit, but with a more “J-like” shape and revised graphics within. The small, triangular-shaped piece of the taillight that occupies the tailgate on the current model has also been trimmed away to provide a neater look.

That’s about as much as Nissan is willing to show us for now, but expect a few other changes to the exterior of the SUV. As for the interior, it will likely remain familiar with some minor tweaks, considering the current Terra shares the same dashboard with the Navara.

The name “Terra” is Latin for “earth,” and the SUV has been introduced in a few markets such as China, Thailand, Indonesia, Brunei, as well as the Philippines, but not Malaysia. The Terra is available with a 2.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine, along with two turbodiesel options – a 2.3 litre twin-turbo and a 2.5 litre single-turbo unit – along with a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic.

GALLERY: 2018 Nissan Terra (Indonesia market)