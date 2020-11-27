In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / 27 November 2020 5:50 pm / 2 comments

Since its debut, the Suzuki Jimny has received its fair share of styling kits that transform the pint-sized off-roader into something that sort of resembles the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. We’ve seen plenty of examples from companies before, but just how close can these kits mimic the real thing?

To find out, the folks over at ArabGT have prepared a video comparing a Jimny modified by Dubai-based Fast Car Service Centre (FCSC) to a G 500 4×4². It’s certainly not a fair fight, but it is good fun and amusing to see both vehicles side by side.

Right off the bat, the size differential is substantial, as the Jimny looks absolutely tiny when parked beside the G-Class variant. The cosmetic package prepared by FCSC does create a rather convincing “baby G,” with many of the Jimny’s original body panels like the bumper, grille and clamshell bonnet, altered to resemble the Mercedes-Benz model. The Suzuki model even gets side exhausts, overfenders, a spare tyre cover, V8 badging and LED accessory lights to match.

While the exterior of the “baby G” bears some resemblance to its much larger counterpart, the interior is nowhere as luxurious, which isn’t much of a surprise. The same can be said when it comes to performance, as the Jimny’s K15B 1.5 litre NA engine is more than two times smaller in terms of capacity compared to the G 500 4×4² that has a M176 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8, while making around four times less power (100 hp versus 416 hp) as well.

The more affordable Jimny also doesn’t have the suspension chops to challenge the Mercedes-Benz off-roader, which packs portal axles, plenty of ride height and adjustable dampers. If you need an example of a “David and Goliath” situation, this is it.

GALLERY: Suzuki Jimny G-Class conversion by Fast Car Service Centre