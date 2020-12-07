In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 7 December 2020 10:26 am / 1 comment

Aston Martin has unveiled the exclusive DBX Bowmore Edition to celebrate its partnership with British single malt whisky distillery, Bowmore. Only 18 units of the special SUV will be made, and it’s custom tailored by the folks at ‘Q by Aston Martin’.

The DBX Bowmore edition features a unique paint colour called Bowmore Blue, a hue that was brought back by Q for this collaboration. Customers can also choose the Xenon Grey paint with blue metallic flecks, if they so fancy. Bowmore-branded copper inlays are used to provide a nice hint of contrast, and the cars sit on new 22-inch smoked wheels. Black brake calipers are optional.

Inside, customers can choose either the Obsidian Monotone or Copper Tan Metallic/Obsidian Duotone interior. It features copper and blue accents which reflects the island’s terroir and lochs (Bowmore is a small town on the Scottish island of Islay). There’s also polished copper cupholders and sill plaques made from recycled copper, a gloss black centre console trim with bespoke hand-laid, copper foil detailing, plus a special Bowmore tweed picnic blanket and leather holdall.

No changes have been made to the powertrain. As such, the SUV continues to be powered by the same AMG M177 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which produces 550 PS and 700 Nm of torque. It uses Mercedes’ nine-speed 9G-Tronic auto to send power to all four wheels, so that’s good for a century sprint time of 4.5 seconds and 291 km/h top speed. The engine also features cylinder deactivation for better fuel economy.

Now, all 18 owners will be invited to a private Aston Martin Art of Living lifestyle experience in Scotland. Guests will travel to Edinburgh where they will be presented with their own special edition DBX, before embarking on a 274-km road trip through the Scottish countryside, taking in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park before driving onto the ferry bound for Islay.

The three-night stay will include a trip to Islay Woollen Mill and fine-dining, as well as an exclusive tour of the Bowmore Distillery where they get to access the No 1 Vaults – the oldest maturation warehouse in the world. Guests can also hand-fill their own bottle of a 39 year-old, specially selected Bowmore straight from the cask.

Aston Martin executive vice president and chief creative officer, Marek Reichman said: “Aston Martin DBX has provided the perfect canvas for the highest level of Q by Aston Martin customisation. The Aston Martin and Bowmore brands share the same vision of creating timeless beauty and a lasting legacy, loyal to their heritage but also embracing new methods and this is reflected in the DBX Bowmore edition.”

Prior to this, the British luxury automaker has already collaborated with Bowmore to create the ‘Black Bowmore DB5 1964’. The Q by Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition is now on sale globally. Customer deliveries will take place in Q4 2021.