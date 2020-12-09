In Bugatti, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 9 December 2020 4:18 pm / 0 comments

For some reason, Bugatti needed to prove that it actually built the Bolide, and has since uploaded a gallery of its latest creation to show that it is real. The track-only proof of concept was first revealed back in November, although we were only treated to pretty renderings of the vehicle at the time.

“The Bugatti Bolide serves as an experimental design study and a carrier of technological expertise: designers and engineers created and developed the real, drivable concept vehicle in less than one year, using new materials and manufacturing processes that were proven to be reliable with both real and virtual testing laps,” said the French carmaker in an official release.

Given the relatively short development time, the end result is certainly quite a sight in the metal. With a low-slung body that measures just 995 mm in height, the Bolide is built from carbon-fibre, titanium and a variety of other lightweight materials to give it a dry weight of just 1,240 kg.

Bugatti also worked on the 8.0 litre quad-turbo W16 engine, so it now delivers 1,850 PS (1,825 hp) and 1,850 Nm of torque, which is 350 PS (345 hp) and 250 Nm more than a regular Chiron. The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive system is retained here, but features lighter components to contribute to the weight savings.

Other highlights include a comprehensive aero package, with the Bolide capable of generating 1,800 kg of downforce on the rear wing and 800 kg at the front at 320 km/h. You’ll also find pushrod suspension and magnesium wheels wrapped with massive tyres (340 mm wide at the front and 400 mm at the rear),

Based on simulations, Bugatti estimates the Bolide will lap Le Mans’ Circuit de la Sarthe in 3 minutes 7.01 seconds and the Nürburgring Nordschleife in just 5 minutes 23.1 seconds. Another figure pulled from simulations include a top speed of well over 500 km/h, although the car has yet to be put through its paces for real just yet.

According to Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti, “driving the Bolide is like riding on a cannonball,” and judging by how the car looks and its specifications, that sounds about right. If you didn’t know, the name “Bolide” means “racing car” when translated from French., which is apt.