15 December 2020 4:35 pm

Updated for the coming year is the 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone with modern equipment whilst still retaining its iconic looks. With the transverse V-twin taken from the Moto Guzzi V85 TT adventure-tourer (RM87,888 in Malaysia), the V7 Stone now gets more displacement and power.

Displacing 850 cc, the V7 Stone now gets 65 hp at 6,800 rpm and 73 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. This is a 25% increase in power from the previous 744 cc V7 engine which put out 52 hp at 6,200 rpm and 60 Nm of torque at 4,900 rpm.

In terms of styling, the V7 Stone retains the overall silhouette in terms of its traditional design but some components have been changed. These include the side panels, shorter rear fender, exhaust as well as the use of full LED lighting throughout.

Suspension at the rear has also been upgraded, with the use of longer travel shock absorbers while the seat has been reworked to provide more rider comfort. Meanwhile, the instrument panel is now a full digital display, currently exclusive to the V7 Stone while the V7 Special continues the use of a round analogue gauge.

The 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone is offered in Rough Black, Ice Blue and Copper Orange while the 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Special comes in Blue Formal and Grey Casual. In Malaysia for 2017, the Moto Guzzi V7 Stone was sold at a price of RM66,900 while the V7 III Special retailed at RM71,900.