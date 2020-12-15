In Bikes, CFMoto, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 December 2020 5:04 pm / 0 comments

Hailing from China, well-known motorcycle brand CFMoto has launched a new brand name focusing on electric motorcycles (e-bikes) called Zeeho. By way of introduction, a new concept electric scooter has been launched, named the Zeeho Cyber.

Although still a concept at this point in time, the Zeeho Cyber is said to be entering the motorcycle market in 2022. The modern styling of the Zeeho Cyber is attractive and was developed in collaboration with Kiska, the famous design house famed for its design partnerships with motorcycle makers such as KTM.

Among the design details that can been seen, a pair for Brembo brake callipers are installed on the front and rear wheels, chain drive, LED lighting and smartphone connectivity. Aside from that, ABS and traction control are standard equipment on the Zeeho Cyber.

For motive power, the Zeeho Cyber uses a 10 kW electric motor fed by a 4 kWh battery pack, producing the equivalent of 14 hp. On a full charge, the Zeeho Cyber gets 130 km of range with a maximum governed top speed of 120 km/h.

From empty, the battery pack goes to 80% capacity in about 30 minutes, and the Zeeho Cyber is capable of accelerating from zero to 50 km/h in 2.9 seconds. Aside from the concept e-bike, CFMoto will also be bringing several e-bikes to the market to complete the range.



