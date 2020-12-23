In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Anthony Lim / 23 December 2020 1:58 pm / 5 comments

Earlier this month, Mitsubishi launched its Outlander plug-in hybrid in Thailand, and now, local assembly of the petrol-electric SUV has begun. Production of the PHEV kicked off at the automaker’s Laem Chabang plant on December 21, and market deliveries are scheduled to begin in January.

The model isn’t based on the new fourth-gen Outlander, which is slated to make its world debut next February, but is a variation of the current third-gen model. The PHEV is also sold in Indonesia and the Philippines, but Thailand is the first location for overseas production of the vehicle.

The automaker said that it chose Thailand as its first overseas production base for the car because of the potential for growth in that market due to the country’s heavy promotion of electric mobility as well as the high production capacity of the Laem Chabang facility. While it wasn’t mentioned, it is expected that future deliveries of the car in the region will utilise these Thai-built units.

Two variants of the Outlander PHEV will go on sale in the Kingdom, and these are a GT and GT Premium. The SUV is powered by a hybrid system consisting of a 2.4 litre MIVEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine offering 128 PS and 199 Nm at 4,500 rpm and two electric motors, one on each axle.

The one at the front makes 60 kW (82 PS) and 137 Nm of torque, while the rear motor churns out 70 kW (95 PS) and 195 Nm. This system provides all-wheel drive and incorporates Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control technology, and a 13.8 kWh lithium-ion battery offers the hybrid Outlander an all-electric range of 55 km. Aside from juicing up the battery under most driving conditions, the engine is also capable of providing direct drive at higher speeds, thanks to a lock-up clutch.

Via the plug-in route, the automaker says that AC charging from a regular wall socket will take around seven hours to get the battery to full at a rate of 230V 8A, or 5.5 hours at 230V 10A, while doing the same with a dedicated AC charging point at the usual 3.7 kW rate will take around four hours. The 22 kW DC fast-charging option, accessed through a CHAdeMO port, can bring the Outlander’s battery to 80% SoC in 25 minutes.

The Outlander PHEV will be sold until its replacement, based on the fourth-gen SUV, arrives on the scene in April 2022.