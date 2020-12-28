In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 28 December 2020 12:43 pm / 3 comments

It appears that an entry-level plug-in hybrid BMW 3 Series is on the horizon, with the G20-generation 320e appearing on the BMW Netherlands configurator page in both sedan and Touring (wagon) bodystyles.

The images of the forthcoming model has not been accompanied by much in the way of technical specifications, though the G20/G21 320e has previously been thought to feature an electrified version of the B38 1.5 litre three-cylinder that served in purely internal-combustion form in the F30 318i.

This has more recently been reported by BMW Blog to instead feature a detuned version of the 2.0 litre turbo petrol inline-four from the G20 330e, with the forthcoming 320e said to pack no more than 200 hp in total system output so as to avoid overlap with the 252 PS/420 Nm total system outputs (292 PS in XtraBoost mode) of the currently available plug-in hybrid G20.

The forthcoming 320e will also feature the Touring (wagon) bodystyle

The G20/G21 320e configurator for the Netherlands also shows a host of accessories for roof-mounted luggage and an optional 18-inch wheel design, with the sedan additionally featuring an available M Performance bodykit that includes boot lid spoilers and side skirt extensions.

For now, the 320e’s electric driving capabilities have not been officially stated, though for reference the G20 330e feeds a 68 PS electric motor from a 2.0 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers up to 56 km of fully electric range, and can operate in EV mode at speeds up to 140 km/h.

The 330e takes six hours to charge its battery from a 230-volt domestic power outlet, or 3.6 hours from an AC wallbox or public charger with a maximum output of 3.7 kW. Charging up to 80% state of charge takes 4.3 hours and 2.6 hours, respectively. The drive battery is located beneath the boot floor, reducing luggage capacity from 480 litres to 375 litres.

In Malaysia, the G20 BMW 330e is priced at RM264,613 on-the-road without insurance with the current sales and service tax (SST) rebate in place until December 31, after which it returns to the SST-inclusive price of RM268,800. This includes a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, a five-year free service package and a two-year tyre warranty for the Malaysian market.

GALLERY: G20 BMW 330e M Sport in Malaysia