About two and a half years on from its initial appearance, the Geely Binrui has now been revealed in a sportier exterior. The C-segment sedan is denoted for its sportier slant here by ‘F’ badging on its grille, and is said to be an ‘F-Type Sport’ variant, according to various reports.
As before, the Binrui is built on Geely’s B-Segment Modular Architecture (BMA) platform, and the F-Type Sport appears to have surfaced with changes that also come as part of a set of updates to the base Binrui model. Visual updates here include a honeycomb grille and lower intakes that replace the concentric and slatted items of the outgoing style, respectively, while the front bumper corners trading intakes for revised sculpting and chrome brightwork.
The sportier, F-badged variant is distinguished by a black finish for its honeycomb grille, lower front bumper intake, bumper trim, rear spoiler and diffuser trim, window trim and side mirror covers, along with a set of darkened, double-five-spoke alloys.
This update sees the Binrui drop the 1.0 litre power unit from its line-up, leaving the 1.4 litre turbo petrol inline-four that has been revised and now produces 141 PS and 235 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT as the sole gearbox option, according to FormaCar. At the sedan’s pre-update debut in 2018, the 1.4 litre engine was rated for 131 hp and 215 Nm of torque.
Inside, the 2021 Binrui’s floating infotainment unit appears to be carried over from the outgoing model, here depicted with carbon-fibre-look dashboard trim in place of the previous metal-look finish. The dashboard layout appears to be carried over, with the air-conditioning vents situated in a curved housing above the display.
The Binrui’s C-segment positioning makes it a probable candidate in providing a basis for a future Proton Preve replacement. Though Proton has not explicitly named the car as such, a new sedan model is expected from the national carmaker in 2021.
Beyond the updated 1.4 litre engine that features in the 2021 Binrui, the BMA platform used here can also accommodate other powerplants from the brand, including the 1.5 litre turbo three-cylinder and seven-speed DCT in the Proton X50, which in turn is the same pairing as the base engine in the Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 PHEV. Which will it be for the next C-segment Proton? We’ll find out soon.
Comments
what is in the pipeline for proton in 2021.
exora replacement?
iriz suv style?
preve replacement?
20K-30K X50 orders = 6-8 months waiting
Proton City 1 mth make 4K
OR, 100 per day?
OR, 10 per hour?
Since GEELY right hand versions of X70 and X50 have exceeded Proton fanboys expectations,it only comes at no surprise when the other ancient campro powered models are slowly phased out,with more Geely models according to ‘sustainable volume”arriving at our shores later part of 2021.
Perhaps the binrui rebadge will come by 3rd quarter of 2021,noting that the Pesona will get another facelift soon.
Anyhow you look at it,P1 is now equivalent to GEELY Malaysia Sdn Bhd.DRB is just the “tumpang” investor.
C segment but use BMA platform?
Cut cost arr?
Maybe its a good Proton Persona Replacement.
The most successful rebadge exercise in Malaysian car history,Keep it up,Protong.
C segment Persona
China made cars with Malaysian grille designs.Datang lah beramai ramai..kindly place your bookings.
remember what Proton announced almost immediate after Geely stepped in – as instructed by Dr Li – first you need to have an SUV. because the world market is crazy on this segment and yet Proton was never on the ship. This is where X70 came in 2019.
Second – Dr Li said the demand so strong for SUV, why not a second model of smaller size? this is the X50 we see now…2020.
third. what is the best selling car made by Proton? answer is Saga. is it due yet? no. what is next? Persona but also not due.
what is long overdue is the Exora replacement (going into its 12th year production). look here for 2021.
2022 and 23 will be replacement models for both saga vvt and persona vvt…launched in 2016.
thats what covered under 5 years recovery plan pledged by Geely and Proton in order to return to the black.
until then low volume models like preve and perdana has proven not to be economical and not justified for production.
not what i say, look at the news some 4-5 years back.