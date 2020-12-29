In Audi, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 29 December 2020 11:25 am / 0 comments

German tuner ABT Sportsline has worked its magic on the latest Audi S3, blessing the hot hatch with even more power as you’d expect. The company is offering a number of upgrades and parts for the S3, all of which will be available for order from January next year.

In stock form, the S3’s 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder TFSI engine makes 310 PS (306 hp) and 400 Nm of torque. This is channeled to all wheels via a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive system.

With ABT’s engine control unit, the engine now produces 370 PS (365 hp) and 450 Nm, so the gains are certainly quite substantial. Audi has yet to release a new RS3 based on the fourth-generation A3, but the previous version’s 2.5 litre turbo five-cylinder served up 400 PS (395 hp) and 480 Nm.

Sadly, there are no performance figures to accompany the added grunt, but fresh from the factory, a normal S3 takes 4.8 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h and will hit a top speed of 250 km/h.

Aside from a power upgrade, ABT also offers two wheel sets to choose from, including a 20-inch five-spoke design finished in black, as well as a smaller 19-inch version with gunmetal and matte black finishes. A stainless steel exhaust system with 102-mm tips will also be offered later in the spring of 2021.