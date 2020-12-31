In Cars, Honda, International News / By Mick Chan / 31 December 2020 10:13 am / 0 comments

The Russian subsidiary of Honda said it will stop selling new cars to official dealers in Russia from 2022 as a part of the company’s restructuring plans, Reuters reported.

After-sales support for Honda cars will continue to be in place, and the brand’s presence in the Russian market will also be retained with the continued sale of motorcycles and power equipment, the report said.

Honda sold 79 vehicles in Russia in November, representing a 50% drop from the same time a year ago, the Association of European Business was quoted as saying. Cumulative sales for Honda in Russia from January until November was 1,383 vehicles, or a reduction of 15% from the same period last year. For comparison, more than 1.3 million vehicles were sold in Russia during that time.

Honda differs from other Japanese automakers in not having manufacturing plants in Russia, unlike Toyota, which produces the RAV4 and Camry in St. Petersburg, and Nissan, which makes the Qashqai, X-Trail and Murano, also in St. Petersburg.