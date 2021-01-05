In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 5 January 2021 1:06 pm / 0 comments

Long before streaming platforms like Netflix came along, many of us only had local TV stations to be keep us entertained. One of the more memorable shows of the past was Knight Rider, where we followed the adventures of Michael Knight and his trusty, “OG smart car,” KITT, in taking on some baddies.

There was plenty to like about Knight Industries Two Thousand, from the iconic red front-mounted scanner bar, to its artificial intelligence, armour plating, rocket boosters, weapons, and a host of other features. For most kids that have watched the show, KITT was the best car in the world and owning one would be the dream.

Of course, there’s certainly no shortage of Pontiac Trans Am-based replicas around, but if you want one that was personally owned by The Hoff himself, have we got news for you. On January 3, Knight Rider star David Hasselhoff announced the start of “The Hoff Auction,” where several personal items accumulated by the actor for more than 40 years would go up for bidding.

This includes Hasselhoff’s personal KITT aka the Knight Rider car, which was initially listed by LiveAuctioneers with an estimated price of USD175,000-USD300,000 (RM701,575-RM1,202,700). According to the listing, this is a fully-functional KITT car, with a full conversion so it absolutely looks the part, although don’t expect missiles to be fire out from the doors.

Currently, the car is located in the United Kingdom, so the winning bidder will have to cough up extra to have it delivered. As a bonus, Hasselhoff will personally deliver the car if the winning bid exceeds 25% of the reserve price. At the time of writing, the leading bid stands at USD975,000 (RM3,908,775), but there’s still 18 days to go to prove you’re the biggest fan of them all.