In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 6 January 2021 12:07 pm / 6 comments

Toyota continues to show its unwavering dominance in Australia, announcing that it sold a total of 204,801 cars throughout a pandemic-stricken 2020. That figure is just 965 units shy of what it achieved in 2019, or a mere 0.5% dip. But the news just gets better.

For starters, its market share rose by three points to 22.3%, its strongest show since 2008 (where it commanded 23.6% market share). It also became the best-selling brand for the 24th time (including the past 18 years in a row), and sold over 200,000 cars for nine consecutive years. The brand was also the top seller in every state and territory in the Land Down Under.

As if that wasn’t enough, Toyota became the first auto brand to top vehicle sales for every major category – overall (HiLux), passenger car (Corolla), sports-utility vehicle (RAV4) and light-commercial vehicle (HiLux). The HiLux has been the country’s most popular commercial vehicle for the 23rd year straight with 45,176 units sold, and has led sales in Western Australia for 13 years, Queensland for 14 years and the Northern Territory for 20 years. The runner-up was Ford Ranger with 40,973 units sold, as reported by CarAdvice.

Toyota sold 38,537 units of the RAV4 SUV, with 26,400 or 70% of them being the hybrid Prime variant. This also makes it the most popular hybrid vehicle in Australia for 2020. Speaking of hybrids, Toyota sold 54,355 units of its electrified vehicles (almost doubling its 2019 record), representing over 5% of the annual national market for the first time. Australia’s total industry volume for 2020 stood at 916,968 units.

The best-selling nameplate in the world, the Corolla, also went on to be the best-selling passenger car for the eighth consecutive year. The Camry, meanwhile, continued its streak by being be top mid-size sedan for 27 straight years. Other Toyota vehicles that led their segments were the Land Cruiser Prado, Land Cruiser wagon, Coaster, HiAce van and HiAce bus.

How far away is Toyota from the pack, you ask? With nearly 205k units sold, it is comfortably ahead of second-place Mazda with 85,640 units, and second runner-up Hyundai with 64,807 units. Both brands have had a much wider sales slump in 2020 compared to the year before, down from 97,619 and 86,104 units respectively.





All 1,000 units of the GR Yaris sold out in Australia in under one week

Ford takes fourth place with a total sales of 59,601 units, down from 63,303 in 2019. You’ll have to combine Mazda, Hyundai and Ford’s sales (210k units) to beat Toyota – that’s how big of an advantage Toyota has over the rest. Nissan ranked 8th with 38,323 units, and Honda ranked at 11th place with 29,040 cars.

Toyota Australia president and CEO Matthew Callachor said the industry and Toyota results were remarkable in the circumstances and expected to improve in 2021. “Toyota will continue to bring new models to Australian customers next year, including a new-generation Kluger, GR high-performance sports cars, an upgraded Camry and, for fleet customers, an all-new Mirai fuel-cell electric sedan.”