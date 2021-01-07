In Cars, International News, Kia / By Matthew H Tong / 7 January 2021 2:57 pm / 0 comments

The updated 2021 Kia Stinger has officially made its debut in the UK, this time as the sole GT S flagship variant. With a base price of £42,595 (RM232k), it’s almost kitted to the brim, and comes with a seven-year/160,000 km warranty.

At the heart of the Stinger GT S is the same Lambda II 3.3 litre twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 373 PS at 6,000 rpm and 510 Nm from 1,300 to 4,500 rpm. No increase in output there, in case you’re wondering, and the smaller 2.5 litre and 2.0 litre four-cylinder engines are not offered for the UK market.

The range-topping GT S gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox, sending drive to the rear wheels. Performance figures include a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint time of 4.7 seconds, and the top speed is 270 km/h (where permitted).

In terms of design, it features a revised pair of LED headlights with LED DRLs, reprofiled rear end with new tail light clusters, a more muscular rear apron with integrated diffuser and quad exhaust tips, as well as new 19-inch twin five-spoke aluminium alloy wheels.

For the cabin, the overall architecture remains untouched, but there are nifty upgrades such as the new instrument cluster with a larger 7.0-inch LCD display, larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the full European mapping for the onboard GPS navigation.

Other conveniences include a Qi wireless charging tray, a “concert hall quality” 15-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system with Clari-Fi and QuantumLogic Surround Sound, plus a subwoofer and external amplifier. Also on is the remote engine start system, a 360-degree surround view camera, and smart power tailgate.

Safety-wise, the 2021 Stinger GT S gets the same suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems as before, but with added features. The list includes Blind-Spot View Monitor (similar to the one found on the latest Hyundai Sonata), lane keeping and centring assist, highway driving assist, safe exit warning, rear occupant alert, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, intelligent speed limit assist, and smart cruise control.