In Cars, Chevrolet, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 13 January 2021 11:39 am / 0 comments

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), General Motors presented a keynote where it teased the upcoming Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which will reportedly debut in February, alongside the refreshed Bolt hatchback.

The teaser shows the Bolt EUV’s steering wheel and digital instrument cluster, with the former showcasing the Super Cruise light bar. The hands-free driver assistance system for compatible highways is already fitted to the latest Cadillac Escalade and will make its first debut in a Chevrolet with the Bolt duo.

Depending on the colour shown on the light bar, drivers will know the status of Super Cruise. If it’s green, the feature is available for use, while red is shown when the system determines that the driver is not paying attention. When blue is shown, it indicates that the driver has taken over the wheel while the system is engaged.

As for the digital screen in front of the driver, we get an approximation of range that the electric vehicle offers. On what looks like an 80-85% state of charge, there’s 378 km (235 miles) of range available, with minimum and maximum values of 311 km (193 miles) and 446 km (277 miles) also shown. The currently available Bolt EV has a combined EPA range of 417 km (259 miles), which is about 10% more than what is shown in the teaser, but we’ll only make comparisons after the reveal.

Prior to the CES announcement, Chevrolet has already teased the EV’s Power Flow Screen and silhouettes of both Bolt models. In December last year, it also dropped an image of the Bolt EUV’s signature lighting at the front, which features sequential turn signals and a LED daytime running light.