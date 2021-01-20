In Cars, Videos / By Anthony Lim / 20 January 2021 11:15 am / 2 comments

Late last year, paultan.org carried out a RON 97 Mystery Fuel Test, in which a new fuel was evaluated under controlled blind-testing, the idea being to establish how it would shape up against existing competing fuels in the RON 97 segment.

The field testing was carried out over a period of three weeks, and involved a total of 124 cars spanning nine different vehicle types, the list including models such as the W205 Mercedes-Benz C 200, Toyota 86, G20 BMW 330i and FC Honda Civic 1.5 Turbo.

Over the course of the three-week period, participants evaluated the new fuel against baseline competitors under real world conditions, returning for refills at a specified refuelling point. To ensure that the test was carried out in proper controlled fashion, Sirim was present throughout the entire process to vet through everything.

Participants were asked to provide feedback and opinion on the new fuel. Results from the tests showed that two out of three drivers experienced more power, responsiveness and efficiency in their cars compared to their regular RON 97 fuel.

In the video, nine participants directly share their views on the new mystery fuel before it is finally revealed to them. Watch the video to find out the identity of the new RON 97 fuel.