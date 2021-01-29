In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 29 January 2021 9:48 am / 1 comment

BMW has, alongside the launch of the new M5 CS and entry-level plug-in hybrid 3 Series, quietly announced the addition of the new G22 M440d xDrive. The new M Performance diesel variant will be available from March 2021.

Powering the car is a 3.0 litre inline-six turbodiesel that makes 340 hp and 700 Nm of torque. An eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission sends drive to all four wheels, allowing a century sprint time of 4.6 seconds. Also on are M sports differential and M sports package. The combined fuel consumption for the M440d xDrive is 6.3 to 5.7 litres per 100 km (WLTP).

The 430d xDrive will also be making its debut with a 3.0 litre straight-six mill. Output is slightly lower at 286 hp and 650 Nm, and does the requisite century dash in 5.1 seconds. Both diesel engines are augmented with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, offering assistive boost when accelerating thanks to the 8 kW (11 hp) starter generator. Pure electric drive can be briefly had, too.





The M440d xDrive will largely mirror the M440i in terms of kit

Other additions made to the 4 Series Coupé and Convertible include new exterior paint colours, such as the BMW Individual Brilliant White metallic, BMW Individual Frozen Portimao Blue metallic and BMW Individual Frozen Deep Grey metallic.

The M440d xDrive can also come with M carbon roof, while matching carbon-fibre interior trimmings are earmarked for introduction soon. For now, the 4 Series gets BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery with up to six colour options. More details of the car will be announced, soon.