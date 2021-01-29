Ford has announced that its new Mustang Mach-E electric crossover will be manufactured by Changan Ford in China, but the cars made there will only be sold to customers in the Republic. It is set to go on sale later this year.
The move is part of the Blue Oval’s “Best of Ford, Best of China” strategy to offer Chinese customers industry-leading smart vehicles and advanced technologies. It will feature Ford Co-Pilot 360 (its advanced driver assist system) with Level 2 self-driving capabilities, plus over-the-air update functionalities.
What’s more, Ford will also localise production of the range-topping Mach-E GT Performance Edition in China. The company says the move to locally manufacture high-performance editions is unprecedented by a global automaker.
To recap, the Mustang Mach-E will be available with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The top Mach-E GT Performance Edition, meanwhile, packs up to 480 hp and 860 Nm of torque, enough for it to do the century sprint in 3.5 seconds. An 88 kWh lithium-ion battery delivers up to 376 km of range (EPA estimated), but Ford says rear-wheel drive models can get over 600 km on a single charge.
Speaking of charging, the Mach-E boasts a peak charging rate of 150 kW using DC power, which Ford says can add up to 93 km of range in just 10 minutes. To put that into perspective, charging the base model (equipped with a 75.7 kWh battery) from 10% to 80% takes roughly 38 minutes.
Three drive modes are available – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled. Performance options include Brembo’s latest Flexira aluminium brake callipers, while GT models are equipped with MagneRide adaptive magnetorheological dampers. Deliveries are expected to begin this year.
GALLERY: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition
GALLERY: Ford Mustang Mach-E
For the first time in 55 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang line-up with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV joining the sports coupe, convertible and special editions, featuring an all-new infotainment system and connected vehicle technology.
Mustang Mach-E boldly fuses modern looks with smart design, delivering powerful capability in a whole new shape that can grow with people and their families.
Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition brings the thrills that Mustang is famous for, targeting 60 miles per hour in the mid-3-second range and targeting an estimated 342 Kw (459 horsepower) and 830 Nm (612 ft.-lbs.) of torque.
Mustang Mach-E embodies the Mustang spirit – from its sleek silhouette and muscular curves to exhilarating drive experiences that offer unique driving dynamics and sounds.
Mustang Mach-E comes equipped with 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with high gloss black-painted pockets.
Ever since the original Mustang took the world by storm in 1964, it quickly came to represent the best of the American spirit: Freedom, progress, fast performance and a touch of rebellion. Now, Mustang is ready to reimagine these ideas for a powerful electric future, with space for customers’ growing needs, all-weather capability, and innovative, connected technology solutions with secure over-the-air updates that continue to improve your vehicle.
By moving the vehicle’s front wheelbase forward, Ford was able to give Mustang Mach-E the space needed to design its signature hood and aggressive headlights.
Equipped with an extended range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mustang Mach-E has a targeted EPA-estimated 300 miles of range.
In extended-range all-wheel-drive configurations, Mustang Mach-E is targeting 332 horsepower and 417 ft.-lbs.2 of torque – with the standard all-wheel-drive variation targeting a faster 0-60 miles per hour time than the base Porsche Macan series.
The Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognizable as a Mustang, with designers preserving the Mustang’s rear-haunch design and trademark tri-bar tail lamps, creating larger rear fenders that give the vehicle a wider feel and a more powerful stance
Electric vehicle owners do 80 percent of their charging at home, and Ford is offering a Ford Connected Charge Station that will be able to add an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour with a 240V outlet to the Mustang Mach-E RWD with extended range battery.
Created a few blocks away from Henry Ford’s first factory in Detroit, Mustang Mach-E was brought to life through a development process concentrated entirely on customer needs and desires. The result is a sleek, beautiful SUV that delivers spirited ride and handling, with state-of-the-art connected vehicle technology that makes Mustang Mach-E even better over time.
Mustang Mach-E delivers three unique drive experiences – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled – each offering finely tuned driving dynamics packaged with a unique sensory experience to make driving even more enjoyable.
Along with creating a more sharply angled windshield to emphasize the Mustang Mach-E’s sporty look, Ford also dropped the car’s rail faster and in a more coupe-like style.
Phone as a Key technology makes its debut in the Ford lineup with Mustang Mach-E. Using Bluetooth, the vehicle can detect customers’ smartphones as they approach, unlocking the Mustang Mach-E and allowing you to start driving without getting his or her cell out of their pocket or using a key fob. A backup code also can be entered on the center touch screen to start and drive the vehicle in the event the phone battery dies.
When the Mustang Mach-E launches in late 2020, a new all-wheel-drive system (eAWD) will be available that can apply torque independently to the front and rear axles to deliver impressive acceleration and improved handling. Ford tuned this eAWD system to provide excellent traction on the road, rigorously testing the vehicle in wet and snowy terrain to help control for slippery conditions.
Drive experience features on the Mustang Mach-E include custom-designed vehicle responsiveness such as sportier steering controls, ambient lighting, sounds tuned for an authentic all-electric experience, and dynamic cluster animations that are tied to driving behavior.
