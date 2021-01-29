In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 29 January 2021 11:12 am / 2 comments

Ford has announced that its new Mustang Mach-E electric crossover will be manufactured by Changan Ford in China, but the cars made there will only be sold to customers in the Republic. It is set to go on sale later this year.

The move is part of the Blue Oval’s “Best of Ford, Best of China” strategy to offer Chinese customers industry-leading smart vehicles and advanced technologies. It will feature Ford Co-Pilot 360 (its advanced driver assist system) with Level 2 self-driving capabilities, plus over-the-air update functionalities.

What’s more, Ford will also localise production of the range-topping Mach-E GT Performance Edition in China. The company says the move to locally manufacture high-performance editions is unprecedented by a global automaker.

To recap, the Mustang Mach-E will be available with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The top Mach-E GT Performance Edition, meanwhile, packs up to 480 hp and 860 Nm of torque, enough for it to do the century sprint in 3.5 seconds. An 88 kWh lithium-ion battery delivers up to 376 km of range (EPA estimated), but Ford says rear-wheel drive models can get over 600 km on a single charge.

Speaking of charging, the Mach-E boasts a peak charging rate of 150 kW using DC power, which Ford says can add up to 93 km of range in just 10 minutes. To put that into perspective, charging the base model (equipped with a 75.7 kWh battery) from 10% to 80% takes roughly 38 minutes.

Three drive modes are available – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled. Performance options include Brembo’s latest Flexira aluminium brake callipers, while GT models are equipped with MagneRide adaptive magnetorheological dampers. Deliveries are expected to begin this year.

