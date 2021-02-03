In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 3 February 2021 11:13 am / 5 comments

Along with the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift and Innova facelift, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) also unveiled a new brand pillar and branding initiative known as Toyota Synergised Mobility (TSM) yesterday.

TSM does not replace the “All About The Drive” theme that was launched in 2016, but will be under that umbrella. It’s about tech and features, and will “complement the excitement that is already generated by the Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) initiative, UMWT says. TSM will also pave the way for new Toyota technologies to be introduced “very soon”.

UMWT says that through TSM, advanced tech will be simplified for easier understanding and their relevance explained. “From this, the perfect synergy between technology and humans will become clearer, introducing a new aspect of the brand that is advanced, cutting edge and innovative,” the company explained. Two examples of the latest tech are Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) and Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), both available in current models.

“Toyota is moving beyond being just a manufacturer of cars to other forms of mobility for modern lifestyles. In pursuit of this, it creates innovations featuring cutting-edge technologies with the potential for expanding the possibilities of future mobility for the wider community. With TSM, the public will gain greater awareness of the new and available technologies – as well as what is to come in the future. There will be even greater synergy between man and machine,” said Akio Takeyama, UMWT’s deputy chairman.

“We believe that technology should be simple, yet intelligent. With TSM, UMWT will present to Malaysians a new aspect of the brand which is advanced, cutting edge and innovative. Customers will understand and embrace ‘Smart Driving’ with Toyota where they will enjoy and experience seamless driving experience where technology is in perfect synergy – designed for and by humans,” said UMWT president Ravindran K.

According to UMWT, since it introduced the All About The Drive theme in 2016, the Toyota brand has undergone a rapid image transformation, gaining a perception of being more sporty, youthful and exciting. A big part of this is down to the TGR brand, which has been used for events such as the TGR Racing Festival, GR Velocity E-Sports Championship, GR Garage and GR products such as the Supra and GR Yaris.

Read more about the TSM philosophy in the images above, and check out the official video too.