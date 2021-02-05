In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 February 2021 10:23 am / 2 comments

Decked out in a gorgeous blue and white livery, four units of the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS were handed over for duty with the Italian State Police in Milan. This quartet of police spec Veloce 800 Lussos join an existing fleet of two MV Agusta Turismo Veloce and two Rivale, currently in service with the “Nibbio” Motorcycle Unit from Milan’s police.

A ceremony at the Questura, the Milan police headquarters, MV Agusta chief executive officer Timur Sardarov handed over the motorcycles to Milan’s Police Commissioner, “Quaestor” Giuseppe Petronzi. Also in attendance was motorcycle racer Simone Corsi, who last year rode an MV Agusta F2 dressed in the colours of the Fiamme Oro Police sporting club.

The Lusso SCS sits second from top in MV Agusta’s Turismo Veloce four model range of sports-touring motorcycles with pricing for the Lusso starting from 20,900 euro (RM102,287). Carrying an inline-three cylinder, 12-valve mill displacing 798 cc, the Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS gets 110 hp at 10,150 rom and 80 Nm of torque at 7,100 rpm.

A six-speed gearbox, equipped with MV Agusta’s S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) that reduces lever effort, gets power to the ground via chain final drive. The Lusso SCS is geared for a top speed of 230 km/h and the 21.5-litre fuel tank gives a theoretical range of over 300 kilometres.

The police specification Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS, apart from the Polizia livery, comes fitted with strobes and blinkers, along with a police radio and siren. “The Nibbio Unit can now count on four new bikes for a better, more capillary patrolling of our streets. The Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS is particularly suited”, said Quaestor Giuseppe Petronzi, “for police work in serving our citizens. I therefore thank MV Agusta for their generous attention towards the Police Force.“