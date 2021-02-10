In Bikes, Indian Motorcycle, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 February 2021 5:17 pm / 0 comments

With a model name dating back to 1921 Indian Chief celebrates its centenary this year with the release of three 2021 Indian Chiefs. 2021 sees the debut of the Indian Chief Dark Horse, the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse and the Indian Super Chief Limited as 2022 model year motorcycles.

The three Chief variants are all based on the base Indian Chief and intended for three different riding styles. The base Chief is a stripped down, bare essentials bike intended for the open road and rides to nowhere.

Meanwhile, the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes with mini ape hanger bars in an 8-inch rise with 16-inch spoked wheels giving it a hulking silhouette. For the Indian Super Chief Limited, the V-twin comes kitted out as a light tourer with 1950’s style dustpan windshield and leather touring panniers.

Power comes from Indian Motorcycle’s Thunderstroke 116 V-twin that displaces 1,890 cc and produces 162 Nm of torque at 3,200 rpm. Seat height is set at 662 mm with 15-litres of fuel carried in the tank and the Chief Dark Horse weighs 304 kg ready to roll.

The Super Chief Limited weighs 335 kg fully-fuelled and equipped while the Chief Bobber Dark Horse tips the scales at 315 kg. For Malaysia, Indian Motorcycle no longer has representation in the country after its distributorship agreement with Naza was allowed to lapse.

GALLERY: 2021 Indian Chief Dark Horse