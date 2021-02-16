In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 16 February 2021 6:51 pm / 4 comments

Perodua has announced its sales performance for January 2021. The national carmaker continued to lead the charts by registering sales of 16,894 units last month, which represents a 32.88% drop (or 8,277 units) from the 25,171 units it sold in December, which was its second highest monthly sales in 2020.

Traditionally, January has always been softer than the year end, when car sales hit a peak, and the second movement control order (MCO) that began on January 13 certainly wouldn’t have helped, but this likely wouldn’t have affected sales, since the company would have been fulfilling back orders.

That the carmaker wasn’t far off the pace for a start to a year is highlighted by comparing the numbers against that achieved in the corresponding period last year – January 2021’s sales was just 3.36% (or 587 units) less than the 17,481 units it managed in January 2020.

As mentioned earlier this month, the brand is targeting to sell 240,000 units this year, a 9% increase over the 220,163 units it sold in 2020. It also plans to increase its stock by targeting to increase production to 272,000 vehicles this year, the highest in its history.

The automaker – which has been the Malaysian market leader for 15 successive years now, and finished 2020 with 41.6% of the market share – added that it will purchase a record RM6.5 billion worth of locally-sourced components this year, which will bode well for the local automotive industry.