The current movement control order (MCO), which was to end on February 18, has been extended for KL, Selangor, Penang and Johor. The MCO will now be until March 4 for these states.

The rest of Malaysia, except for Perlis, is now under the conditional movement control order (CMCO). Perlis, which is clear of Covid, will be under the recovery movement control order (RMCO). Note that Putrajaya is now under CMCO, and not the MCO of WP KL. All the standard operating procedures will be similar to the previous CMCO/RMCO. This was just announced by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his daily press conference.

The defence minister also announced that the 10 km radius rule in MCO areas will be lifted. Yes, you can now travel further than 10 km from your residence; however, bear in mind that the ban on crossing districts and state borders is still in place. According to Ismail Sabri, the 10 km radius rule is no longer relevant as many businesses have already been allowed to open.

So it’s further, but still within your area. In any case, if there’s no strong reason to wander far, do continue to do the essentials nearby. Stay safe.