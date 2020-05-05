In Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 May 2020 9:30 am / 0 comments

With almost all business sectors allowed to reopen under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) that started yesterday, and public transport services going back to normal, what becomes of the “10 km radius rule” that was in place until Sunday?

In short, no more. According to senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakub, the rule that was a major one in the previous MCO periods will be no longer enforced in the CMCO.

“There will be no more 10 km radius in the CMCO rules. No more. However, interstate travel is still in the list of prohibited things and is not allowed in the CMCO,” he said in his daily non-health Covid-19 briefing in Putrajaya yesterday.

Also new to the relaxed CMCO is that four people are now allowed to travel in one vehicle when going out to shop for essentials or to seek medical services, provided they are all from the same household. Previously, the limit was two people, as announced at end-April, and before that, only one person was allowed per vehicle.