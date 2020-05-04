In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 4 May 2020 11:07 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Rapid KL has released a new schedule for its Klang Valley train network, which includes the LRT, MRT and KL Monorail. The schedule will be in place for the rest of the month of Ramadhan, starting from today (May 4).

Train services are now “back to normal” after being scaled down for the previous movement control order (MCO) phases. This coincides with the resumption of many businesses in the latest conditional movement control order (CMCO) that’s effective today. The CMCO was announced by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Labour Day.

Now, all trains and stations will be in operation from 6am to 1130pm at night. The rail operator has also released details on the peak hours and the frequency of trains in these hours.

The morning peak period will be from 7am to 11am, while the return evening leg peak period is from 4pm to 7pm. The train frequencies for these peak periods will be three minutes for the LRT Kelana Jaya Line, six minutes for the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line, four minutes for the MRT Sg Buloh-Kajang Line and six minutes for the KL Monorail.

Click to enlarge

However, it’s not business as usual at the stations and on the trains, because measures have been put in place to ensure orderliness, hygiene and social distancing, which are very important in the days of Covid-19.

According to Rapid KL, station officers will be controlling the flow of commuters boarding and leaving trains, and only a certain number of passengers will be allowed to be on the platforms waiting at any given time, to prevent congestion. Temperature screening for all passengers will be in place. Expect longer waiting times as a result of this necessary measure.

An important reminder is the mandatory use of face masks when taking public transport. Follow the markings in the trains and stations to ensure social distancing – in the station, stand on the red lines and when in the train, refrain from sitting in spaces marked with the X.

As we all get used to the new normal, always practice social distancing and personal hygiene, and have patience. Give cooperation to the station staff and follow their instructions.