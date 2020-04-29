In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 29 April 2020 2:58 pm / 0 comments

The government has relaxed the one-person-per-car ruling implemented earlier during the movement control order (MCO), and is now permitting two to a car by allowing a person to be accompanied when going out to shop for necessities or to seek medical services.

The updated regulations are defined in the Federal Gazette – Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No.4) Regulations 2020, published on April 28 and which is in effect from today until May 12.

Under “conditions for movement,” it is now stated in the gazette that a person “may be accompanied by one family member staying in the same house” when going out to purchase food, medicine and daily necessities.

Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in his daily non-health briefing earlier that the two people can be husband and wife, or either parent and son/daughter, but they must be from the same household.

The allowance for an extra person was already available in phase three for those seeking healthcare or medical services, where it was stated a person “may be accompanied by any other person as may be reasonably necessary.”

The 10 km radius limit for the purchase of food and necessities as well as for the seeking of healthcare and medical services remains, with permission to allow travel beyond the stipulated 10 km if such food, medicine, dietary supplement, medical services or other goods and necessities are not available within the 10 km zone.