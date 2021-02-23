In BMW, Cars, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 23 February 2021 7:37 pm / 0 comments

Our spy photographers have sighted the Life Cycle Impulse (facelift, in BMW-speak) iteration of the G02 BMW X4 out in public as an example undergoes cold-weather testing, and here we have some images of the revised vehicle’s interior as well.

Starting from the front, new headlamps have been specified for the coupe-SUV, here seen to feature the L-shaped LED daytime running lights which somewhat resemble those on the updated G30 5 Series LCI, while the headlamp assemblies appear to be of a revised shape. Less obvious is the revision to the front bumper, as well as the kidney grille with dual-element slats, which can just about be seen here through the mesh.

Naturally, the rear end also receives updates, here featuring a redesigned set of tail lamps located on the X4’s rear end that remains concealed by camouflage foil, which could give way later on to reveal a redesigned rear bumper and tailgate. Meanwhile, updates to the interior include a fully digital instrument panel, a slightly larger central infotainment screen and centre console.

Here, the air-conditioning vents now take after those in the G20 3 Series, as does the lower section including the gearlever, iDrive controller, buttons and surrounding trim. The driver’s instrument panel photographed here also reveals script and graphics which indicate that this is an X4 M40i, confirming the hints of its exterior with trapezoidal tailpipe finishers and contrasting exterior mirror covers.

This will carry on from where the pre-LCI X4 M40i left off, though likely with a slight boost in outputs closer to the region of the 382 hp and 500 Nm produced in the M340i. As before, a four-cylinder petrol in varying states of tune and six-cylinder diesel are likely to comprise the powertrain line-up in this facelifted X4, which is rumoured to debut later in 2021.