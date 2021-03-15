In Cars, Jeep, Local News / By Mick Chan / 15 March 2021 1:16 pm / 11 comments

The Jeep line-up in Malaysia grows by another two models, now featuring the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk which join the Compass that was introduced to the Malaysian market last year by local brand representative TAHB Automotive.

The Grand Cherokee SRT arrives as a 2020 model, and packs a 6.4 litre naturally aspirated Hemi V8 engine producing 475 hp and 644 Nm of torque. These figures are slightly increased over the 2015 model’s numbers of 461 hp and 624 Nm of torque, and the latest model’s outputs are sent to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel-drive.

Tyres fitted here are Pirelli Scorpion Zero run-flats, measuring 295/45R20 front and rear on aluminium wheels in a black satin finish. Brembo brakes provide the stopping power for the Grand Cherokee SRT, with six-piston calipers on the front axle and four-piston units at the rear.

Also featured are driver-selectable drive modes including a Selec-Track adaptive damping system with Track, Sport, Auto, Snow and Tow modes. If fuel range for the large-displacement engine is a concern, the fuel tank accommodates 93 litres of petrol.

Inside, the Grand Cherokee SRT features Laguna leather with accent stitching and a black SRT logo on heated and ventilated front seats and heated second-row seats, and further comfort equipment in the Grand Cherokee SRT includes active noise cancellation, dual-zone air-conditioning with automatic temperature control. Up top, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof adds more natural light to the cabin.

Infotainment in the SRT includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity as part of the UConnect 4C system with an 8.4-inch display, a Harman Kardon 825-watt, 19-speaker premium audio system and GPS navigation.

Additional conveniences include a ParkView reversing camera as well as parallel and perpendicular Park Assist, while safety equipment includes seven airbags including a multi-stage driver and front passenger airbags, side curtain airbags, front side airbags and knee airbags.

Here, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT wears a price tag of RM719,000 excluding registration, road tax and insurance. In Malaysia, the 6,417 cc engine in an SUV body means the road tax rate is RM7,107.20 for private registration, which is relatively cheaper than for a sedan with an engine of equivalent size. In the latter, the rate would be RM17,506.50.

Launched simultaneously alongside the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in Malaysia, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is priced including the 50% SST exemption for fully imported (CBU) vehicles, which remains in effect until June 30, 2021, and is now available through TAHB Automotive at the Jeep Glenmarie outlet.