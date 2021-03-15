In Cars, Jeep, Local News / By Mick Chan / 15 March 2021 3:46 pm / 0 comments

Joining the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Malaysia is its supercharged sibling, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, brought by local Jeep representative TAHB Automotive.

Like the just-launched SRT variant, the Trackhawk enters the Malaysian market as a 2020 model. Here, the Trackhawk trades 0.2L of engine displacement for forced induction, and its 6.2 litre supercharged V8 engine outputs 707 hp and 875 Nm of torque.

These are identical figures to those from the SRT Hellcat variants of the Dodge Charger and Challenger, and just 3 hp shy of the peak figure from the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.

Rolling stock for the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is identical to that on the Grand Cherokee SRT, which is a set of 295/45R20 Pirelli Scorpion Zero run-flat tyres on 20-inch aluminium wheels in a black satin finish, for both the front and rear axles. Braking is just as substantial here on the Trackhawk as it is on the SRT, with the supercharged version getting 400 mm vented discs and six-piston calipers in front and 350 mm discs and four-piston calipers at the rear axle.

The Trackhawk offers driver-selectable drive modes along with adaptive damper settings courtesy of Selec-Track, which offer Track, Sport, Auto, Snow and Tow modes. Just like the SRT, the Trackhawk caters for its bent-eight engine’s appetite with a 93-litre fuel tank.

Interior equipment in the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk features Laguna leather upholstery with accent stitching and Trackhawk logos in black, while its front seats gain heating and air-conditioning and the second-row seats gain heating. The Trackhawk cabin also packs active noise cancellation, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning, along with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Infotainment equipment in the Trackhawk includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity as part of its UConnect 4C system, which includes an 8.4-inch display, GPS navigation as well as an 825-watt, 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.

Also on the equipment list are a ParkView reversing camera and parallel and perpendicular parking assistance systems, while safety kit on the Trackhawk gets seven airbags comprised of multistage driver and front passenger, side-curtain airbags, front-side airbags and a driver’s knee airbag.

The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is priced at RM869,000 excluding registration, road tax and insurance, and as with the Grand Cherokee SRT, this very substantially-engined Trackhawk offers road tax benefits from being an SUV. Here, the road tax rate for the Trackhawk under private registration is RM6,705.60 for its 6,166 cc engine; this would be RM16,377 for a sedan with an equivalent engine displacement.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is priced including the 50% SST exemption for fully imported (CBU) vehicles, which remains in effect until June 30, 2021. The Trackhawk, alongside the Grand Cherokee SRT that was launched simultaneously, is now available through TAHB Automotive at the Jeep Glenmarie outlet.