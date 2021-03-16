After its public unveiling in February, the MILDEF 4×4 High Mobility Armoured Vehicle (HMAV) has successfully a first round of evaluation testing. Conducted across nine days, the MILDEF HMAV was subjected to 700 km of road testing and 300 km off-road, as well as being put through the paces on an obstacle course.
Testing was conducted by teams from the Malaysian Army and Defence Science and Technology Research Institute (STRIDE) as well as MILDEF, with driving duties performed by army personnel. The HMAV was subjected to testing such as highway endurance, fuel efficiency, load, winching, slope, mounting and dismounting, climbing and braking, including a one metre fording test.
“MILDEF is satisfied at the performance of the HMAV during this very important first round of testing. We are now planning to conduct testing at several other locations,” said Datuk Sri Mohd Nizam bin Kasa, chief executive officer of MILDEF.
Costing RM16 million to develop, the HMAV is a Malaysian product intended for both the domestic and international defence market. Designed to withstand munitions such as 7.62 mm armour piercing rounds and mines, the HMAV is built to Stanag 4569 Level 2 military standard.
Weighing 13.2 tonnes, the HMAV is powered by a Caterpillar Diesel engine displacing 7,200 cc and producing 330 hp. This gives the HMAV a power to weight ratio of 25 hp per tonne and during testing, the vehicle reached a test speed of 110 km/h.
Comments
wow, RM16 mil to develop…
in the mean time, proton ones need now many more millions to develop sedans?
That’s nothing. Someone claimed P2 spent RM 1.2billion to develop Ativa and they aren’t even the main partner, merely just the bumper redesigner. Spending Rm 1.2billion just for front and rear bumpers. Now that is called engineering.
This Rm16million is nothing.
P2’s revenue (not profit) is about 12 billion or so, I suspect the claim that they spend 10% of that on developing Ativa..
But thats what their fanboys/SA told us wor. They also told us Bezza can sure get 20km/L FC.
Costing RM16mil to develop. Who is the developer?
Malaysia
Not sure this truck as tough as the X50 though.
This is really not something that is usually reported in Paultan.
cari makan maa
Must be slow day since they also brought out a P2 article just for the heck of driving traffic.
This is good. If successful can bring good income to the country. Military business is big business.
Can send for testing in Burma, Syria & some say, Libya
too costly getting annihilation from .50 BMG rounds enemies line of fire, advice best deploys to engage poorly equipped enemy