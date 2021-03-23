In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 March 2021 7:51 pm / 0 comments

When Petron Malaysia launched its Blaze 100 Euro 4M petrol in 2016, the market was abuzz with the introduction of the RON 100 fuel, which brought a new level of fuel performance to Malaysian consumers. Since its debut, the premium petrol has been a firm favourite with those looking for a fuel to provide gains in performance.

According to the company, improved power and engine responsiveness aren’t the only advantages the fuel offers. Better fuel consumption is another benefit, especially on long-distance travels. To establish that, Petron recently tested Blaze 100 for its hallmark properties as well as fuel consumption with Malaysian customers, using various vehicles.

The top benefit reported by customers from the evaluation was instant responsiveness, followed by better fuel economy and a fuel that is best for an enjoyable smooth drive on long-distance travels.

Daniel Chin Wei Xiong enthused over the performance of Blaze 100 on his Nissan GT-R. “It feels more powerful as it provides me with better acceleration. My engine feels much more responsive with RON 100 and the pick-up is faster. You can feel the improved power when overtaking. My engine is much smoother now and it gave me better mileage. It is such an enjoyable feeling to drive with RON 100, totally different,” he said.

Volkswagen Golf owner Lim Jae Sam concurred. “The fuel offers me a slight power gain and more responsive acceleration,” he said. Meanwhile, motorcyclist Tan Meng Keat, who fueled his Yamaha MT-09 with Blaze 100, said that he noted the instant response after using the fuel.

“I really feel the burst of power and acceleration when I twist my throttle. The response is instant. It only takes me six seconds to get from a rolling 50 km/h to 100 km/h,” he explained. Tan added that his motorcycle gave a smoother sound with less vibrations, while Chin said that his GT-R’s engine felt “smoother and slightly quieter” when running on Petron Blaze 100.

The customers also tested their vehicles on highways to report on fuel consumption. Their feedback was unanimous that Blaze 100 is fuel efficient. Lim said that fuel consumption on his Golf improved by 15% as compared to other fuels. “It is much better with Petron Blaze 100 and I believe the fuel can make a difference to my running costs in the long run. Definitely worth the premium,” he said.

As for Chin, he said that Blaze 100 gave him better mileage than RON 97, which he usually uses. “A full tank gives me about 350 km, which can last me between one to two weeks. I do believe Petron Blaze 100 will provide better value for money in the long run as it also gives me engine protection on top of the better mileage,” he said.

With a superior TriAction Advantage formulation that combines a fully-synthetic detergent, organic combustion improver and friction modifier, Petron says its Blaze 100 burns more efficiently and thus enhances engine responsiveness and cleanliness while lowering fuel consumption, as concluded by the test drives.

According to Choong Kum Choy, head of retail and commercial business at Petron Malaysia, the company is committed to deliver innovative products that are exceptional and enhance customer experience. “Our Blaza 100 is one such product. With the demand for Blaze 100, we have the fuel available at more than 100 stations today. This is to ensure that more consumers can have the opportunity to enjoy this exceptional fuel,” he said.

Petron Blaze 100 is now available at more than 100 Petron service stations throughout Malaysia. The unregulated fuel is currently priced at RM3.08 per litre for the March 18-24 week.