In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 1 April 2022 6:10 pm / 0 comments

On April 2, 2022, Petron Malaysia, the country’s third largest downstream oil company, will celebrate its tenth anniversary, marking a decade of serving customers with quality fuels and vehicle lubricants.

For a bit of trivia, Petron MRR2 Selayang (located near Taman Metropolitan Kepong) was the first service station to open under Petron Malaysia back in 2014 after Petron subsidiaries in Malaysia were established on April 2, 2012. Since then, around 200 more service stations have been added to Petron Malaysia’s retail network.

“We mark a significant milestone as we celebrate our tenth year. As we trace our humble beginnings, we can proudly say that Petron Malaysia is now one of the country’s leading oil companies,” said Ramon S. Ang, chairman and executive director of Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Berhad.

“Since day one, we’ve remained committed to take new chances, aspire towards excellence, and move past the recent challenges that we’ve conquered together. We owe this to our customers, employees, partners, and other stakeholders who have all been part of this remarkable journey,” he added.

In the ten years since entering the Malaysia market, Petron says it has solidified its commitment to provide consistent, quality products to its customers. The company’s offerings include the Blaze family of petrol fuels, all of which meet the Euro4M standard, including Blaze 100, the first and only 100 octane premium petrol fuel in Malaysia. Meanwhile, diesel customers have access to Petron’s Turbo Diesel and Diesel Max fuels, both of Euro 5 standard.

Apart from fuels, Petron also has a range of lubricants (Blaze Racing, Rev-X, Rider and others) catered for passenger cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, as well as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products under its Gasul brand. Visitors to Petron stations will also be familiar with the Treats convenience store that offers a wide variety of food, beverages and personal items for motorists-on-the-go.

Economic sustainability is also a focal point for Petron Malaysia, with notable initiatives being two major investments at its Port Dickson Refinery in 2021. These include the Diesel Hydrotreater Unit that produces diesel with lower sulphur content to meet Euro 5 specifications, while improvements to the Marine Import Facilities 2 (MIF2) allow for bigger vessels to be catered to, thus reducing frequency of imports – these projects serve to reduce Petron’s carbon footprint.

Additionally, Petron operates a palm methyl ester plant with a biodiesel production facility to ensure an uninterrupted supply of cleaner diesel for the nation. The Lumut PME Plant won the runner-up position in the Renewable Energy (Biofuel) category of the National Energy Awards 2021, which recognises the excellent achievements and best practices of local institutions and organisations in driving the sustainable energy agenda.

“We’ve achieved many great things over the last ten years, and we are proud to know that these accomplishments have made a lasting, positive difference in the lives of our stakeholders. To this day, we continue to create valuable employment and economic opportunities, spurring growth and progress wherever we are. Our commitment to fuel happiness and empower our communities can only grow stronger from here,” commented Faridah Ali, general manager of Petron Malaysia.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) is also an important part of Petron, and throughout the pandemic, the company partnered with various private entities and non-government organisations (NGOs) such as MERCY Malaysia and Uncle Kentang to mobilise its fuel, LPG and engine oil donations for underprivilege communities. The damaging floods that hit the country not too long ago also saw the company bring much-needed aid to those affected.

As a show of appreciation to its loyal customers and partners, Petron is launching the TENtu Happy celebration tomorrow. Customers are invited to join the festivities and win exciting prizes by visiting Petron stations nationwide from 10am to 2pm – check out the company’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for more updates.

Moving forward, Petron Malaysia says it is poised to grow further and continue to provide quality products and services with the backing of its 600-strong workforce, as well as the support of its partners and other stakeholders.