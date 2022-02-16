In Local News / By Mick Chan / 16 February 2022 5:23 pm / 0 comments

Petron Senawang 2

Petron has received five-star ratings for 113 of its service stations across eight states, namely in Johor, Penang, Pahang, Terengganu, Perak, Kedah, Selangor and Wilayah Persekutuan, as a result of the fuel retailer’s “Tandas Kita Bersih” (“Our Toilets Are Clean”) campaign for maintaining clean and functioning toilets at its premises.

“These ratings acknowledge our commitment to customer service excellence. Our customers’ needs and expectations are important to us and we want them to have a positive experience each time they visit a Petron service station, [and] our goal is to make our stations the preferred pit-stop for everyone,” said Petron head of retail and commercial business Choong Kum Choy.

Initially developed in consultation with the ministry of housing and local government (KPKT), the “Tandas Kita Bersih” programme has since grown from a campaign to becoming a full-fledged system that sets standards and guidelines for all Petron stations, according to the company.

Petron Rantau Panjang

“Commitment, teamwork and consistency are the key factors in ensuring that our toilet achieves the standard of “model toilet” for petrol stations in the country,” said Petron Senawang 2 dealer Mokhtar Paunari, whose outlet won first place in the 2019 National-level Clean Public Toilet Competition for the service station category.

Meanwhile, Petron Rantau Panjang won third place in the Kelantan state competition for best public toilet in the state.

According to Petron, the Tandas Kita Bersih programme supports the company’s aspirations of promoting the culture of good sanitisation at all Petron service stations, which is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, which is to ensure access to clean water and good sanitisation for all, the company said in its statement.