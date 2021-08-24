In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 August 2021 10:00 am / 0 comments

More than 190 Petron service stations across the country have banded together to organise a ‘Jom Bantu Food Bank and Community Table’ initiative to help individuals and communities affected economically by the Covid-19 pandemic.

These community pantries, which are located in Petron stations, aim to provide those in need with easy access to essential items. The food bank initiative has also given the more fortunate the opportunity to help others – local residents and customers have been contributing to these community tables, while Petron employees have donated cash and other items to the collective effort.

The community tables are stocked with basic items such as rice, sugar, salt, flour, cooking oil, biscuits, eggs, noodles, canned food, dried food, toilet paper and soap. among other things. These will be available at the stations and free for those who might need them.

According to Petron Malaysia’s head of retail and commercial business, Choong Kum Choy, it’s the second year the company has set up food banks at its service stations. “We are happy to partner with our dealers in showing compassion and exercising our corporate social responsibility, and we also thank our many customers who have contributed to this cause,” he said.

The full list of stations with community pantries can be found on Petron’s corporate website, as well as details on how to donate to these food banks. Updates will also be posted on Petron Malaysia’s Instagram and Facebook page.