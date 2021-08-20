In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 20 August 2021 11:02 am / 0 comments

Petron has officially introduced its newly-formulated Diesel Max Euro 5 with TriAction Advantage in Malaysia. The Euro 5 fuel is already environmentally-friendly, producing less emissions through its sulphur specification of 10 ppm compared to the previous 500 ppm of Euro 2M diesel, but a new additive package greatly improves the fuel’s performance.

The B10 grade diesel fuel now features the company’s TriAction Advantage proprietary additive system, which promises superior cleaning action and a more complete combustion, maximising an engine’s efficiency.

The company says that its TriAction Advantage additive also enables improved cold start performance, quicker engine start-up, improved oxidation stability as well as protection against corrosion and diesel fuel foaming. This will result in longer engine life, better mileage and better power as well as a smoother drive.

“We are proud to introduce our newly formulated Petron Diesel Max Euro 5 which underscores our commitment to produce top-quality and environment-friendly products. With Petron Diesel Max Euro 5, customers can enjoy a superior driving experience while providing the best care and protection for their vehicles,” said Choong Kum Choy, Petron Malaysia’s head of retail and commercial business.

Petron Diesel Max Euro 5 is now available at all Petron service stations throughout Malaysia. The B10 grade diesel is currently priced at RM2.15 per litre for the August 19 to 25 week under the weekly fuel pricing format. The fuel is sold alongside the B7 grade Petron Turbo Diesel Euro 5, which is priced at RM2.25 per litre.