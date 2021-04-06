In Advertorial / By Jonathan Lee / 6 April 2021 10:54 pm / Comments are Disabled

The inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo, co-sponsored by Carsome, is happening in just over a week – the sales-driven car expo for more affordable mainstream brands is being held on April 17 and 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). So it’s time we’ve revealed the first promotions from participating brands, starting with Mazda – brand new vehicles from the Japanese carmaker are being offered with a couple of attractive deals for you to choose from.

Every new Mazda model is available with either a RM1,000 insurance subsidy from Berjaya Sompo Insurance (BSI) or a complimentary dash cam worth RM1,350*. These promotions go on top of the existing sales and service tax (SST) rebates, which see prices slashed by as much as RM8,090 across the range.

Mazda is just one of several brands participating at ACE, which also includes the likes of Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton and Volkswagen. Looking for more premium machinery? We’ve got you covered as well, with BMW, Lexus and MINI also present at the show. We are working on bringing in more brands to give you visitors even more choice, so watch this space.

At ACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show. What’s more, you’ll be able to take full advantage of SST exemptions for even greater savings. You’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display!

And that’s not all. In addition to the promotions from participating brands at the event, you’ll also be able to enjoy the various deals being offered by paultan.org, which we’re happy to announce has been made even more attractive.

The first 200 customers to book a new car will now receive a RM2,450 combined voucher that includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher.

We are also working to have more vouchers to sweeten the deal, and on top of all this, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes. These include ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will also not be allowed to enter.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021; we’ll be announcing even more promotions from participating brands closer to the event, so stay tuned.

*While stocks last