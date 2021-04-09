In Advertorial / By Mick Chan / 9 April 2021 6:20 pm / Comments are Disabled

There’s just one more weekend to go before the inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome takes place from April 17 to 18 at the Setia Alam Convention Centre. Here at ACE< you'll get to test drive and purchase your ideal car, and there will be a wide range of deals on offer at the event.

Joining the roster of participating automotive brands this year is MINI, which will be offering great deals towards ownership with attractive interest rates on financing that start from 0%, and customer who confirm a new vehicle booking get to enter a lucky draw for a chance to win a RM10,888 rebate!

Eligible MINI models get the full sales and service tax exemption, and as standard, all new MINIs from official channels in Malaysia are covered by a four-year, unlimited mileage warranty along with a free scheduled service package for peace of mind.

When you commit to a new vehicle at ACE 2021, you’ll also receive a host of deals from us at paultan.org, with the first 200 customers to confirm a booking to receive a combined voucher worth RM2,550. This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

MINI is one of a selected range of brands in the premium segment alongside BMW and Lexus at ACE 2021, even while the event primarily caters for mainstream brands such as Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Toyota and Volkswagen.

New or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered at ACE 2021 with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show. There’s more – you’ll be able to take full advantage of SST exemptions for even greater savings. And, that’s not all. For the motorsports fans, there will also be some interesting MSF Racing cars on display!

But wait, there’s more – Customers with confirmed vehicle bookings will be entered into a lucky draw for even more prizes, and these include ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each, and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

With the global pandemic and its effects still very much present, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear their masks at all times, and will need to be screened for their temperature to rear below 37.4ºC in order to be permitted entry into the event. Visitors will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and record details for contact tracing purposes.

All customer-facing personnel will wear face shields in addition to the now commonly used masks as an additional precaution, while all major touch points such as display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. Hand sanitisers will be provided at the event, and visitors are strongly encouraged to bring their own sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Going beyond the minimum requirements, we will be imposing a strict maximum limit of 1,200 persons in the venue at any one time. We have decided to cap the total permitted headcount below SCCC’s limit of 1,700 persons under current government SOPs, that is 50% of a venue’s capacity, in order to ensure the safety of all in attendance.

Visitors will be required to adhere to physical distancing guidelines once inside. For the health and safety of all who will be present, children aged 12 and below, as well as senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Click here to find out more about ACE 2021, and stay tuned here as we continue to announce more promotions from participating brands at the upcoming event.