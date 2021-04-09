In Advertorial / By Anthony Lim / 9 April 2021 5:02 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’re shopping for a new car, then you’ll want to be heading to the inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, next weekend. The event, which will be held at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on April 17 and 18, promises plenty of attractive deals.

With 12 brands taking part in the event, there will certainly be no shortage of variety or choice. Toyota now joins Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen at the event, and while the show is primarily catered to mainstream brands, BMW, Lexus and MINI will also be present, representing the premium segment. Some interesting MSF Racing cars will also be on display.

Each of the brands will have its own deals and offers, but that’s not all buyers can look forward to, because we’ve got something lined up as well for early-bird buyers. To sweeten things further, paultan.org is rewarding the first 200 customers to book a new car with a RM2,550 combined voucher.

This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

Additionally, confirmed books will put you in the running in a lucky draw, where you stand a chance to win attractive prizes, which includes 10 mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021.