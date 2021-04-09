In Advertorial / By Jonathan Lee / 9 April 2021 7:03 pm / Comments are Disabled

So far, we’ve revealed plenty of new car promotions for the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), happening in just a week’s time on April 17 and 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). But the sales-driven car expo for mainstream brands isn’t just for new cars, because you can also shop from a wide range of pre-owned vehicles – including those from Mazda’s Anshin range.

The Japanese brand is offering cars starting from as low as RM68,300, making them a more affordable alternative to brand new models. What’s more, these vehicles are as good as new – they come from Mazda’s own fleet and are thus maintained by the company. They also have low mileage and come with clean and well-maintained interiors.

All Anshin cars have undergone an 111-point inspection, have a full Mazda service history and are offered with the remainder of their five-year factory warranty and free servicing. Mazda also assures that the vehicles have never been in a major accident, do not have frame damage and have never been in a flood, giving you complete peace of mind with your purchase.

Several other brands will be present at ACE, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. Looking for more premium machinery? You’ll be able to take your pick, with BMW, Lexus and MINI also present at the show.

Find something you like while visiting ACE? You’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car, whether new or pre-owned. What’s more, you’ll be able to take full advantage of SST exemptions for even greater savings. You’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display!

And that’s not all. If you purchase a new car, you’ll be able to enjoy the various deals being offered by paultan.org, on top of the usual manufacturer promos. For a start, the first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher.

This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher. On top of all this, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes that include ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will also not be allowed to enter.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021. Are you excited for the event? We know we are, and we hope to see you there very soon!