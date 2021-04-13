In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 13 April 2021 5:07 pm / Comments are Disabled

This weekend marks the start of the inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, which is set to take place at the at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on April 17 and 18. At ACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car, with plenty of attractive deals on offer.

Mitsubishi is just one of the many brands that will present at the event, where you’ll be able to get up close and personal with the newly launched Triton Athlete. The new flagship variant of the Triton range replaces the previous Adventure X and features a distinctive styling package to make it stand out from the crowd.

This includes a grille, side mirror caps, door handles, side steps and 18-inch wheels all finished in black, complemented by dirt track-style graphics on the sides. The interior also gets some unique touches like orange stitching on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob and handbrake lever, plus illuminated sill plates.

With the Triton Athlete, you’ll still get the capable 2.4 litre MIVEC turbodiesel with 181 PS and 430 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and a Super Select 4WD-II system with hill descent control. No shortage of safety kit either, with items such as Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist (BSW with LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System (UMS), Auto High Beam (AHB) and seven airbags.

Should you book a Triton Athlete at ACE, you’ll be rewarded with a RM2,550 combined voucher from paultan.org. Offered to the first 200 customers to book a new car, it includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

That’s not all, as confirmed bookings will also entitle you to participate in a lucky draw where you stand a chance to win attractive prizes, including 10 mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

If pick-up trucks aren’t your thing, Mitsubishi is also offering savings of up to RM11,500 for the Outlander, which fully benefits from the ongoing sales tax exemption – 100% as the SUV is locally assembled – and the company’s “Jimat Power” rebate promotion.

There will also be an extensive list of brands joining Honda at ACE, including Ford, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. And while the show is primarily catered to mainstream marques, BMW, Lexus and MINI will also be present, representing the premium segment. You’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display!

As we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles, will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021.