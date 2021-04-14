In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 14 April 2021 10:07 am / 1 comment

The Toyota Crown Kluger SUV has been revealed in homologation documents for the China market, as published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China. Though yet to be officially announced by Toyota in China, the images released suggest that the SUV is ripe for debut at the upcoming Shanghai Motor Show that takes place this month.

This follows a report from Japan late last year that the Crown nameplate will be bound for an SUV that is to debut in 2022, with the United States and China to initially receive the model. The report added that the Crown SUV, now known as the Crown Kluger, will be based on the Highlander SUV, and therefore will adopt the TNGA-K platform that also underpins the Harrier – launched in Malaysia last week – and RAV4.

At a glance, there is less chrome on the front end of the Crown Kluger compared to the Highlander, with the Crown logo situated in the grille. Front bumper design is different from the Highlander in featuring vertical slats at the corners, while the foglamps on the Crown Kluger are located at the lower corners near the splitter.

The rear end of the Crown Kluger appears to use tail lamps of a similar shape to those on the Highlander, with slightly different crease lines on the tailgate, while the lower section wears a different diffuser-look treatment in the lower section. The rear foglamps appear to be the same as on the Highlander. Meanwhile, the Crown Kluger model badging uses the same typeface as that on the Highlander.

The homologation documents have revealed some of the Crown Kluger specifications, such as dimensions; this will measure 5,015 mm long, 1,930 mm wide, 1,750 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. The Crown Kluger is also said to sport 18-inch alloy wheels, though images depict an available specification of 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels.

Powertrain is quoted as a 2.5 litre hybrid engine that produces 189 hp, which is some way down from the output figure from the US-market Highlander that also sports a 2.5 litre hybrid, albeit with 240 hp from its petrol engine and two electric motors.

As for the larger sedan that gave the Crown Kluger its name, the Toyota Crown has spanned 15 generations, most recently receiving updates in November last year. A choice of two hybrids – a 299 PS/356 Nm 3.5 litre V6 and a 184 PS/221 Nm 2.5 litre inline-four – and a purely internal combustion 2.0 litre petrol four-cylinder with 241 hp and 350 Nm of torque.

2020 Toyota Highlander, US market