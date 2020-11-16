In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 16 November 2020 11:30 am / 0 comments

The curtain is near for the long-running Toyota Crown, in its traditional sedan form at least. The nameplate which has graced 15 generations of the Japanese automaker’s sedan model appears to be bound for a new SUV model, which is expected to debut in 2022, according to Chunichi Shimbun.

Toyota’s plan, according to the Japanese newspaper, is to retain the Crown model name while responding to dwindling demand for sedans. The future, taller-riding model will arrive in United States and China markets a year later, according to the publication.

The next-generation replacement for the Crown will be based on the Highlander SUV, which means it will adopt the TGNA-K platform that also forms the basis of the Harrier and the RAV4.

The future SUV form of the next Crown will use the TNGA-K platform, as used by the RAV4 and Harrier

The most recent iteration of the Crown sedan brought equipment updates to the 15th-generation model that was introduced in 2018, which brought TNGA underpinnings to the large sedan. At its debut, the 15th-generation car, codenamed S220, offered a 2.0 litre turbo four with 245 PS and 350 Nm, paired to an eight-speed automatic.

This was joined by a pair of hybrid powertrains, the first being a Toyota Hybrid System (THS II) combination utilising a 184 PS/221 Nm A25A-FXS 2.5 litre TNGA Dynamic Force engine, and the second, a 299 PS/356 Nm 8GR-FXS Multi Stage Hybrid System paired with dual electric motors an a 310 V lithium-ion battery for a total system output of 359 PS.

Like on the Lexus LS 500h and LC 500h, the electric motor pairing works with a four-speed automatic to simulate the feel of a 10-speed transmission. The 2021 revision brought updates including a revised interior featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen, along with improved driver assistance and safety systems such as Curve Speed Reduction function for the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control system, improved pedestrian and cyclists detection for the AEB system, and emergency steering avoidance.

