In Advertorial / By Mick Chan / 15 April 2021 6:31 pm / Comments are Disabled

We are now mere days away from the inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, which is taking place this weekend on April 17 and 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre, where there will be plenty of deals on offer for car buyers, plus opportunities to test drive and purchase your ideal car.

Volkswagen is one of numerous automotive brands participating in the expo. D-segment sedan shoppers, rejoice – each purchase of the Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI will score you a rebate of RM3,500 and a holiday voucher for a stay at the Pangkor Laut Resort worth RM3,298.

There’s more. When you choose your preferred flavour of Passat, the 2.0 TSI Elegance will also score you one year of free insurance, while the 2.0 TSI R-Line will bring one year of free petrol.

Further along the Volkswagen line-up on offer at ACE 2021, the Tiguan Allspace 1.4 TSI Highline and Tiguan Allspace 2.0 TSI R-Line are also offered with a RM3,500 rebate, and if you prefer a sleek, swoopy roofline, the Arteon 2.0 TSI R-Line is offered with a RM4,500 rebate. That’s not all – these deals are in addition to a RM1,000 rebate for all Volkswagen models that are offered at ACE 2021.

Plenty more is on offer at ACE 2021, and the first 200 customers to confirm their vehicle purchase bookings will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher from us at paultan.org! This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

But wait, there’s more! Buyers who have confirmed their bookings will also be entitled to enter a lucky draw and stand a chance to win prizes including ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each, and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Volkswagen is one brand among a list of participants at ACE 2021 that includes Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton and Toyota, which will all be showcased at ACE 2021. And while the expo primarily caters for the mainstream, brands such as BMW, MINI and Lexus will be present as well, representing the premium segment. Motorsport fans, you’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display.

As efforts in containing the pandemic are ongoing, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

All customer-facing personnel will wear face shields in addition to face masks, and all major touch points, including display and test drive vehicles, will be regularly sanitised. We will also provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

We will also impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue at any one time. We have decided to go lower than SCCC’s allowed limit of 1,700 persons under current government SOPs, which is 50% of. venue capacity, in order to ensure the safety of everyone present. Visitors will be required to adhere to physical distancing guidelines once inside. Do take note of some limitations – in the interests of safety, children aged 12 and below, and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Find out more about ACE 2021, here.