Ford has unveiled the Evos crossover at Auto Shanghai 2021, showcasing the Blue Oval’s first vehicle developed under its China 2.0 plan, as well as for being the first model to adopt its “Progressive Energy in Strength” design philosophy that “aligns with Chinese aesthetics”, the carmaker said.
This means that the Evos is Ford’s first to be mostly developed by a China-based team that leverages on the company’s global development expertise, and which is designed entirely around the Chinese consumer experience and ownership scenarios, says Ford.
Little else has been officially confirmed about the Evos, though it does bear some resemblance in silhouette to the Mustang Mach-E that was also on display at Auto Shanghai 2021 and opened for pre-orders in China. The Mach-E has been priced from 265,000-379,900 renminbi (RM167,925-RM240,735) in China.
That said, while the Mach-E is a purely battery-electric vehicle, the Evos appears likely to have some form of internal combustion as the front grille retains a portion for the air intake, and a closer look at the nearly full-width instrument panel reveals a rev counter at the driver’s end of the display.
This screen measures 1.1 m wide, and this is comprised of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with a 27-inch 4K-resolution touch screen. The Evos is outfitted with Ford’s Fully Networked Vehicle electrical and electronic architecture to support quick and seamless over-the-air software updates.
The infotainment system is powered by Ford’s Sync+ 2.0, and here it combines Baidu AI technology and its digital application ecosystem.
The Evos also marks the arrival of Ford’s first Virtual Personal Assistant, bringing an industry-first ‘co-driver’ mode to make road trips more efficient and enjoyable for driver and front passenger alike. The large, nearly full-width screen can be used at the same time for different tasks;.
For instance, the front passenger can view vehicle status, navigation and traffic signs to aid the driver, says Ford. On longer journeys, the front passenger can access entertainment content on their side of the screen, while the driver can use navigation functions on the driver’s side. A ‘relax’ mode can combine customised settings for audio, ambient lighting and seat positions.
Driver assistance in the Evos comes courtesy of BlueCruise, a Ford first that offers Level 2 driver assistance that allows the driver to operate the vehicle hands-free on pre-qualified sections – dubbed Hands-Free Blue Zones – of divided highways. The use of C-V2X (vehicle-to-everything communication) in the Evos enables its driver to navigate road hazards, as well as to improve safety and efficiency, says Ford.
Its nameplate actually harks back to the Evos Concept of 2011, which was unveiled as a four-door, four-seater that was more dramatic in its design and more in the vein of a concept car as a result. Meanwhile, the just-unveiled version at Auto Shanghai 2021 is now headed for production by the Changan Ford joint venture in China, and will go on sale for the China market through the Ford NDSD distribution network.
GALLERY: Ford Mustang Mach-E
For the first time in 55 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang line-up with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV joining the sports coupe, convertible and special editions, featuring an all-new infotainment system and connected vehicle technology.
Mustang Mach-E boldly fuses modern looks with smart design, delivering powerful capability in a whole new shape that can grow with people and their families.
Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition brings the thrills that Mustang is famous for, targeting 60 miles per hour in the mid-3-second range and targeting an estimated 342 Kw (459 horsepower) and 830 Nm (612 ft.-lbs.) of torque.
Mustang Mach-E embodies the Mustang spirit – from its sleek silhouette and muscular curves to exhilarating drive experiences that offer unique driving dynamics and sounds.
Mustang Mach-E comes equipped with 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with high gloss black-painted pockets.
Ever since the original Mustang took the world by storm in 1964, it quickly came to represent the best of the American spirit: Freedom, progress, fast performance and a touch of rebellion. Now, Mustang is ready to reimagine these ideas for a powerful electric future, with space for customers’ growing needs, all-weather capability, and innovative, connected technology solutions with secure over-the-air updates that continue to improve your vehicle.
By moving the vehicle’s front wheelbase forward, Ford was able to give Mustang Mach-E the space needed to design its signature hood and aggressive headlights.
Equipped with an extended range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mustang Mach-E has a targeted EPA-estimated 300 miles of range.
In extended-range all-wheel-drive configurations, Mustang Mach-E is targeting 332 horsepower and 417 ft.-lbs.2 of torque – with the standard all-wheel-drive variation targeting a faster 0-60 miles per hour time than the base Porsche Macan series.
The Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognizable as a Mustang, with designers preserving the Mustang’s rear-haunch design and trademark tri-bar tail lamps, creating larger rear fenders that give the vehicle a wider feel and a more powerful stance
Electric vehicle owners do 80 percent of their charging at home, and Ford is offering a Ford Connected Charge Station that will be able to add an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour with a 240V outlet to the Mustang Mach-E RWD with extended range battery.
Created a few blocks away from Henry Ford’s first factory in Detroit, Mustang Mach-E was brought to life through a development process concentrated entirely on customer needs and desires. The result is a sleek, beautiful SUV that delivers spirited ride and handling, with state-of-the-art connected vehicle technology that makes Mustang Mach-E even better over time.
Mustang Mach-E delivers three unique drive experiences – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled – each offering finely tuned driving dynamics packaged with a unique sensory experience to make driving even more enjoyable.
Along with creating a more sharply angled windshield to emphasize the Mustang Mach-E’s sporty look, Ford also dropped the car’s rail faster and in a more coupe-like style.
Phone as a Key technology makes its debut in the Ford lineup with Mustang Mach-E. Using Bluetooth, the vehicle can detect customers’ smartphones as they approach, unlocking the Mustang Mach-E and allowing you to start driving without getting his or her cell out of their pocket or using a key fob. A backup code also can be entered on the center touch screen to start and drive the vehicle in the event the phone battery dies.
When the Mustang Mach-E launches in late 2020, a new all-wheel-drive system (eAWD) will be available that can apply torque independently to the front and rear axles to deliver impressive acceleration and improved handling. Ford tuned this eAWD system to provide excellent traction on the road, rigorously testing the vehicle in wet and snowy terrain to help control for slippery conditions.
Drive experience features on the Mustang Mach-E include custom-designed vehicle responsiveness such as sportier steering controls, ambient lighting, sounds tuned for an authentic all-electric experience, and dynamic cluster animations that are tied to driving behavior.
