In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 20 April 2021 12:10 pm / 0 comments

Ford has unveiled the Evos crossover at Auto Shanghai 2021, showcasing the Blue Oval’s first vehicle developed under its China 2.0 plan, as well as for being the first model to adopt its “Progressive Energy in Strength” design philosophy that “aligns with Chinese aesthetics”, the carmaker said.

This means that the Evos is Ford’s first to be mostly developed by a China-based team that leverages on the company’s global development expertise, and which is designed entirely around the Chinese consumer experience and ownership scenarios, says Ford.

Little else has been officially confirmed about the Evos, though it does bear some resemblance in silhouette to the Mustang Mach-E that was also on display at Auto Shanghai 2021 and opened for pre-orders in China. The Mach-E has been priced from 265,000-379,900 renminbi (RM167,925-RM240,735) in China.

That said, while the Mach-E is a purely battery-electric vehicle, the Evos appears likely to have some form of internal combustion as the front grille retains a portion for the air intake, and a closer look at the nearly full-width instrument panel reveals a rev counter at the driver’s end of the display.

This screen measures 1.1 m wide, and this is comprised of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with a 27-inch 4K-resolution touch screen. The Evos is outfitted with Ford’s Fully Networked Vehicle electrical and electronic architecture to support quick and seamless over-the-air software updates.

The infotainment system is powered by Ford’s Sync+ 2.0, and here it combines Baidu AI technology and its digital application ecosystem.

The Evos also marks the arrival of Ford’s first Virtual Personal Assistant, bringing an industry-first ‘co-driver’ mode to make road trips more efficient and enjoyable for driver and front passenger alike. The large, nearly full-width screen can be used at the same time for different tasks;.

For instance, the front passenger can view vehicle status, navigation and traffic signs to aid the driver, says Ford. On longer journeys, the front passenger can access entertainment content on their side of the screen, while the driver can use navigation functions on the driver’s side. A ‘relax’ mode can combine customised settings for audio, ambient lighting and seat positions.

Driver assistance in the Evos comes courtesy of BlueCruise, a Ford first that offers Level 2 driver assistance that allows the driver to operate the vehicle hands-free on pre-qualified sections – dubbed Hands-Free Blue Zones – of divided highways. The use of C-V2X (vehicle-to-everything communication) in the Evos enables its driver to navigate road hazards, as well as to improve safety and efficiency, says Ford.

Its nameplate actually harks back to the Evos Concept of 2011, which was unveiled as a four-door, four-seater that was more dramatic in its design and more in the vein of a concept car as a result. Meanwhile, the just-unveiled version at Auto Shanghai 2021 is now headed for production by the Changan Ford joint venture in China, and will go on sale for the China market through the Ford NDSD distribution network.

