In Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / 22 April 2021 2:56 pm / 10 comments

Things continued to pick up for the auto industry in March, with car sales in the country climbing by 49% from the month before. The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) reported that a total of 63,878 units were delivered last month, which was 21,094 units more than the 42,784 units sold in February. This was nearly 201% higher than the 21,242 units managed in March 2020, which was when the movement control order (MCO) began.

The association attributed the improvement in sales last month to a number of factors, including the introduction of new models as well as from the rush of deliveries by companies having their fiscal year ending March 31. Sales also continued to be aided by the SST exemption that is in place until June 30. While just about every brand saw an increase in sales last month, let’s take a quick look at how some of them performed.

After suffering a slight dip in February, it was a return to regular service for market leader Perodua, which sold 24,431 units last month. This represented a 47.3% increase from the 16,583 units it accomplished the month before. Those numbers also widened the gap between it and second-placed Proton, which delivered 14,770 units last month, a 26.4% improvement over the 11,686 units sold in February.

The tussle between Toyota and Honda for third spot remains tight. Honda had the upper hand last month, selling 8,925 vehicles (+103.3%) compared to Toyota (+61.9%), which managed 8,136 units, but the latter is still third overall in YTD numbers.

Mitsubishi continued to cement its fifth-place position with another strong month of sales, its 1,688 units representing a 27.9% gain over February. Meanwhile, Nissan (+79.6%) and Mazda (+72.5%) are going at it hammer and tongs, with slightly more than 350 units separating the pair at this point. Elsewhere, Subaru (+102.3%) and Hyundai (+80%) also had a good month.

In the premium segment, as it was in February, Volvo (+87.0%) and Lexus (+100%) continued to do very well. As usual, there are no figures for BMW and MINI, as BMW Group Malaysia is only releasing its numbers quarterly, and while Mercedes-Benz has indicated to the MAA that it would resume sharing its sales data, it did not indicate when it would do so.

Click to enlarge,