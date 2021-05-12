In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Gerard Lye / 12 May 2021 4:48 pm / 3 comments

This is the new Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, which is essentially the wagon version of the brand’s G70 sedan that got a substantial facelift last year. Developed specifically with European customers in mind, the model is expected to on sale in the continent in the second half of this year.

The G70 Shooting Brake is an important car for the brand if it is to gain traction in Europe, which is a market that still has an affinity for wagons. When it goes on sale, it will have no shortage of rivals, including the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate, Audi A4 Avant and BMW 3 Series Touring.

In terms of styling, the new Genesis wagon looks pretty much like the G70 sedan from the front to the A-pillars, with the brand’s signature grille, two-tier headlamps and sculpted lower apron. Along the sides, the sedan’s characteristic side vents (aft of the front wheels) and bold character lines are retained as well.

The differences that are immediately obvious at first glance are undoubtedly the elongated, sloping roofline and reprofiled windows. The latter no longer sports a kink near the rear window, and compared to the sedan, the C-pillars are substantially larger.

Around the back is where things get more interesting, as the tailgate features a single, wrapround piece of glass and an integrated spoiler that certainly looks impressive when opened. The company notes that the tailgate is hinged further forward to make it easier to access the boot space, which is 40% more than the G70 sedan that has 330 litres available.

Other highlights of the rear include Genesis’ “two lines” taillights that slightly extends into the tailgate and carry a more expressive light signature, while oval-shaped exhausts and a diffuser-like element are similar to those on the sedan.

Despite all the model-specific bodywork, Genesis says the G70 Shooting Brake shares the same dimensions with the sedan, measuring in at 4,685 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,400 mm tall, and with a wheelbase that spans 2,835 mm.

Given the shared roots, it should be no surprise that the wagon has an interior that is identical to the sedan. However, there is a greater degree of flexibility when it comes to loading cargo, as the wagon gets a 40:20:40 split-folding second row instead of the sedan’s 60:40 ratio.

According to Genesis, the G70 Shooting Brake will be sold in Europe with a choice of two engines, including a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit as well as a 2.2 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel. Both are already used in the G70 sedan, and should come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Further specifications will be revealed closer to the model’s launch.