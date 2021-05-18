In an effort to improve environmental conditions, the National Environment Agency (NEA) of Singapore will be tightening emissions standard for all motorcycles registered in the island nation be before July 1, 2003. Such motorcycles can continue to be used till June 30, 2028, provided the motorcycle complies with current emissions standards.
As of April 1, 2023, Singapore will adopt the latest United Nations (UN) noise standard for motorcycle exhaust systems which are more stringent than current regulations in force. This lead time allows motorcycle dealers in Singapore to obtain vehicles that comply with the impending noise and emissions regulations.
The stricter emissions standard will also apply to foreign registered motorcycles entering Singapore, a move likely to have implications for the large number of Malaysians working there who commute daily from Johor. For that particular case, random emissions testing on Malaysian registered motorcycles will be carried out at the Causeway and enforcement operations on the island itself.
For owners of older motorcycles in Singapore, deregistration of their vehicle is encouraged, with an incentive of 3,500 SGD (RM10,829) given as an incentive. The incentive is available to April 5, 2023 with statistics showing nearly 60% of 27,000 motorcycles eligible having benefited.
Stricter enforcement of noise and emissions standards comes as no surprise as many countries around the world are doing so. In Malaysia, the recent crack down on noisy motorcycle exhausts had local riders up in arms claiming biased and one-sided enforcement.
Comments
it will be the end of many classic high value motorcycles in Singapore.
old nortons or BSAs. classic harley davidsons. classic two stokers like RD500s will be scrapped.
you never see any new emissions law in western countries that are backwards applicable to vehicles build before the law is applicable.
fine if the law is applicable to new build motorcycles, but it is a discrimination to apply new emissions law to vehicle that was build and approved before the law is applicable.
it is why we still learn hand signals during our license test. because motorcycles like old vespas were build before there is any law requiring signal lights.
yes what a big pity bro. luckily my Ducati Panigale V4 is Euro5 complied.
I cannot imagine such classics like the beautiful Tamburini designed Ducati 916, that is the pride and joy of somebody, would be relegated to scrap metal status by the Singaporean state.
Singapore invalid beautiful classic bikes imported by Msia soon. Just across tambak..
Dont forget, motors here also have COE so classics such as those will be gone any way. SG Gov dont want us to have nice things. So sadding liao
Die.
I wonder how many EURO5 bikes are being sold in Malaysia.
No EURO 5 cannot get into singapore?
BMW and Ducati are all Euro5
meanwhile in Malaysia……….modded, old, rusty, defective, dangerous kapchais happily plying the road in Malaysia. 365 days every year.
Singapore very kanchiung, Malaysia rilek-minum-kopi-makan-kuih lapis