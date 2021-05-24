In Cars, International News, Lifestyle, Mercedes-Benz, Watches / By Jonathan Lee / 24 May 2021 11:46 am / 1 comment

Yesterday’s Monaco Grand Prix may have been one to forget for Mercedes-AMG, but the company at least had something to celebrate last week – a new collaboration with esteemed Swiss watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen. The special IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG” is inspired by the world of Affalterbach and adds some motorsport flavour to the aviation-themed timepiece.

The latest product of a partnership that stretches back to 2004, the new watch debuts a number of firsts for the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph. For a start, the 43 mm case is made from titanium, the Grade 5 finish of which is reminiscent of AMG’s signature Selenite Grey Magno paint. Further setting it apart is the exposed carbon fibre dial, contrasting with the silver sub-dials that are said to be reminiscent of racing instruments.

But this isn’t a mere aesthetics-only special edition. Underneath the AMG-branded sapphire crystal case back lies the new 69385 in-house calibre, which recently made its debut on the smaller 41 mm model. The automatic movement boasts a column wheel system for controlling the chronograph (stopwatch) functions, a frequency of four hertz (28,800 vibrations per hour, or vph) and a 46-hour power reserve.

“The partnership between Mercedes-AMG and IWC has all the components that are needed for a successful and long-lasting collaboration. It’s very rare to come across a company and people with so many common interests and values. Our commitment to craftsmanship of the highest level and our pursuit of emotional product experiences is what has united us since 2004 – and the Pilot‘s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG” once again underlines our strong partnership,” said Mercedes-AMG CEO Philipp Schiemer.

Christoph Grainger-Herr, IWC CEO, added, “IWC Schaffhausen and Mercedes-AMG share both a passion for performance and design, as well as a commitment to engineering excellence down to the smallest detail. Today we are proud to introduce Mercedes-AMG as a permanent feature of our Pilot‘s Watch Collection, starting with the Pilot‘s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG”.”

The new watch is offered with a black calfskin leather strap with an embossed carbon-like finish, contrasting stitching and a folding clasp. It’s priced at RM41,000 and is now available for pre-orders through the official website, IWC boutiques and authorised retail partners. A two-year international limited warranty is included with the purchase, with a six-year extension available as part of the My IWC care programme.