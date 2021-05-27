In BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 27 May 2021 2:46 pm / 0 comments

Alongside the larger upgrades for the 4 Series, 5 Series and 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW has also announced some smaller updates for the rest of its lineup, available from this summer onwards. Lots of these include new colour and trim options for a number of models but there are also some new features in store.

Buyers of the G20 3 Series will be able to choose from a range of Sensatec faux leather upholstery choices, in addition to the usual fabric, Vernasca leather and BMW Individual Merino leather trims. They can also spec their car in the fetching BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic paint.

As for the Munich’s smallest car, the 1 Series receives reclining rear seats as part of the storage package, allowing users to prioritise either luggage capacity or rear passenger comfort; there’s also a new storage net on the right side of the boot. There are also new colours for the car and its 2 Series Gran Coupé sibling – Snapper Rocks Blue for the hatch and Phytonic Blue and Skyscraper Grey for the four-door coupé.

At the other end of the scale, the X6 now gets M anthracite (black) headlining as standard. Plug-in hybrid variants across the lineup also get new “electrified by i” badging on the front fenders – where the charging port door is located – to differentiate them from regular models, plus a blue ring around the BMW badge on the bonnet, wheels and tailgate. You know, just to ram home to people exactly what car you’re driving.

The 5 Series Touring PHEV will also receive new wheel options, with standard-fit 18-inch rollers and five 19-inch variations. Last but not least is the X5 xDrive45e, the environmental credentials of which will be boosted with the world’s first sustainable natural rubber and Rayon tyres certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). The Pirellis will be fitted as standard on cars with 22-inch wheels starting August.

As reported earlier, BMW’s lane keeping assist system has also been improved and will provide more precise intervention in every driving situation, including disabling itself altogether on country roads less than 2.6 metres wide without a central lane marking. The latest version will be offered on all 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 Series variants as well as the X5, X6, X7, M3, M4, M5 and M8. In Germany, these models will be fitted with lane keeping assist as standard.